TODAY, 12/13/18…
A disturbance in the upper wind flow will move across Southern New England today. At the same time, a light easterly flow will develop at the surface. The result will be mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. A little rain could mix in near the coast during the afternoon. Some locations could get a slippery coating of snow with snowfall accumulations ranging anywhere from just a dusting to a 1/2 inch. Today will be cold and raw with highs ranging from 28-35.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 20s.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day with a chance for a shower or some spotty drizzle. However, most of the day will be dry. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will finally rise above normal for a change! We're expecting highs in the low and middle 40s.
A steadier rain will develop tomorrow night, but temperatures will remain above freezing.
THE WEEKEND…
A coastal storm will bring rain to the state on Saturday, but the heaviest rain will remain well offshore, closer to the storm center. Rain may tend to taper off during the afternoon, but the sky will remain cloudy. A north or northeasterly wind should keep highs in the 40s over interior portions of the state, but we may have a shot at 50 degrees or higher near the coast.
If the GFS model is correct, a second coastal storm will bring more rain on Sunday, perhaps a wintry mix across portions of Northern Connecticut. However, the European model is forecasting dry weather most of Sunday with the storm taking a more southerly track off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. For now, we’ll go with periods of rain Sunday and cooler temperatures will highs ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Again, this forecast is subject to change and we’ll be sure to keep you updated over the coming days.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be mostly cloudy and breezy with snow and rain showers. Highs will be in the lower 40s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, windy and chilly with highs 35-40.
We are forecasting mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and highs 40-45. The wind should be lighter as well.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
