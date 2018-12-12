WEDNESDAY RECAP…
Today was the 10th consecutive day without a storm! Sky conditions varied from partly to mostly sunny and highs ranged from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. The morning low at Bradley International Airport was 25 degrees and the afternoon high was 39 degrees. A chilly northwesterly wind gusted to over 20 mph at times.
Today was the 9th consecutive day with colder than normal temperatures at Windsor Locks. Only 2 days this month, the 2nd and the 3rd, had average temperatures that were above normal.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
The sky will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall back into the 20s and lower 30s. The brisk northwesterly breeze will subside. Overnight, we can expect increasing cloudiness and temperatures will bottom out in the range of 14-22.
THURSDAY…
A disturbance in the upper wind flow will move across Southern New England tomorrow. At the same time, a light easterly flow will develop at the surface. The result will be mostly cloudy skies and snow showers will develop. A little rain could mix in near the coast during the afternoon. Some locations could get a slippery coating of snow with snowfall accumulations ranging anywhere from just a dusting to less than 1 inch. Tomorrow, will be cold and raw with highs ranging from 28-35.
Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 20s.
FRIDAY…
A mostly cloudy day with a chance for a shower or some spotty drizzle. However, most of the day will be dry. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures are expected to rise into the low and middle 40s. Temperatures will finally rise above normal for a change!
A steadier rain will develop later Friday night, but temperatures will remain above freezing.
THE WEEKEND…
A coastal storm will bring rain to the state on Saturday, but the heaviest rain will remain well offshore, closer to the storm center. Rain may tend to taper off during the afternoon, but the sky will remain cloudy. A north or northeasterly wind should keep highs in the 40s over interior portions of the state, but we may have a shot at 50 degrees or higher near the coast.
If the GFS model is correct, a second coastal storm will bring more rain on Sunday, perhaps a wintry mix across portions of Northern Connecticut. However, the European model is forecasting dry weather most of Sunday with the storm taking a more southerly track off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. It should be noted the European Model has shifted northward a little from yesterday’s run. For now, we’ll go with periods of rain Sunday and cooler temperatures will highs ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Again, this forecast is subject to change and we’ll be sure to keep you updated over the coming days.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be mostly cloudy and breezy with snow and rain showers. Highs will be in the lower 40s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, windy and chilly with highs 35-40.
We are forecasting mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and highs 40-45. The wind should be lighter as well.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
