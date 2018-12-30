THE FINAL WEEKEND OF 2018
Snow showers, then sun today
Today will begin cloudy with a few snow showers. A weak wave of low pressure will be responsible for the snow showers and flurries that will coat the ground in some areas with a minor coating of snow.
By afternoon, the snow showers will be gone and the afternoon will turn out to be partly with a much calmer wind. The snow-making weak wave will push east, ensuring that the sun will be most prominent. At the same time, a cell of high pressure will move directly overhead. The air will still be cold: the day will start out near 20 degrees and only rebound to the mid-30s during the afternoon.
Cold and quiet tonight
Tonight will be mainly clear and cold. High pressure nearby will kill much of the breeze and clouds will remain few. These conditions will lead to another night in the 20s.
INTO 2019
Wet weather arrives New Year’s Eve
The final day of 2018 still looks to start out dry, then end wet. Clouds will thicken and rain will become likely by the afternoon or evening with temperatures peaking in the lower 40s. A few models are suggesting that there may be a few pockets of adequately-cooled air and surfaces in a few northwestern Connecticut valleys to support a few hours of wintry mixed precipitation at the onset; if this wintry weather occurs, it would be spotty. Before midnight, we’ll all be receiving rain. In fact, if you have plans to ring in the New Year, you’ll need a reliable umbrella as we’ll be dodging raindrops into the night.
Drier and Mild January 1, 2019
Then, for January 1st (Tuesday), the wet weather will depart by mid-morning and, at the same time, 2019 will begin with incredibly mild weather. We should have a morning with clearing skies and highs in the 50s. One model is suggesting a few towns may even have readings near 60. Cooler weather will infiltrate as the atmosphere dries further this afternoon.
Colder weather returns midweek
The air will turn colder again midweek. Wednesday, we only expect highs in the mid to upper 30s. It will be breezy and mostly sunny. Thursday appears to be even colder; after lows in the teens, highs will be in the lower and middle 30s.
Stormy Friday
At the end of the week, we’ll be watching the potential development of a storms system over the Tennessee Valley that could bring an icy mix at the outset, then rain to the state, as the air warms back past 40. This storm will quickly move to our northwest, ensuring this wetter, not wintry, result.
Sun returns Saturday
Expect sunny and cooler weather Saturday. Friday’s soaker will have moved into the Maritimes and high pressure over the Great Lakes will make a run toward New England. The resulting gradient will bring a fresh breeze and dry air.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron
