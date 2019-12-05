THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A ridge of high pressure will move into Southern New England tonight. Therefore, the wind will gradually subside. Plus, any lingering snow showers will end, and the sky will become mainly clear for a good part of the night. It is going to be a little colder too with lows 20-27.
FRIDAY…
A fast moving “clipper” will track through New England tomorrow afternoon. The sky will become mostly cloudy and there will be a chance for snow showers especially in Northern Connecticut and areas north of the border. Southern portions of the state will see little or no precipitation, although there may be a stray rain or wet snow shower. There could be some minor accumulations in the hills of Northern Connecticut. Many locations will see little or no snow accumulation. Highs will range from the upper 30s in Northern Connecticut to the middle 40s at the coast.
Snow showers will end Friday night and a developing northwesterly flow will usher colder air into the state. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s by morning.
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will move into New England on Saturday. That means the sky will be bright and sunny. However, it will be cold, feeling more like January. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 30s elsewhere. There will be enough of a northwesterly breeze to keep the wind chill in the teens and 20s.
With high pressure overhead, Saturday night will be clear, calm, and cold with lows in the teens.
The center of high pressure will move off the coast of New England on Sunday, and a south to southwesterly flow of milder air will develop. After a cold morning, temperatures will should reach 38-45 Sunday afternoon! The sky will be sunny, then some partial cloudiness may mix in during the afternoon. Overall, a nice December weekend!
NEXT WEEK…
The southerly flow will continue to pump mild air into Southern New England Monday and Tuesday. The temperature should rise close to 50 on Monday. Monday night will be mild with lows in the 40s then a strong southerly wind should drive temperatures well into the 50s on Tuesday! However, moisture levels will be high, which means we can expect cloudy skies and periods of rain both days. With mild, moist air flowing over the cold snow cover, we may also have to deal with areas of fog as well. A lot of the snow cover may be gone by Tuesday evening.
A cold front will sweep through the state Tuesday night, then a strong northwest wind will usher much colder air into Connecticut on Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the 30s, but temperatures will hold steady most of the day despite a partly sunny sky. The wind could gust to 40 mph or higher. The air will turn much colder late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Temperatures could dip into the teens by late Wednesday night.
Temperatures may not rise out of the 20s on Thursday despite a partly to mostly sunny sky.
WINTER STORM ABEL…
Snowfall from Winter Storm Able ranged from 1-2” at the coast to as much as 18.5” in North Granby! The grand total at Bradley International Airport was 16.4”, which makes Abel the biggest snowstorm on record for this early in the season! The previous record was 12.3”, which occurred on October 29th and 30th in 2011 during Winter Storm Alfred.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
