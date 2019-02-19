THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
An area of high pressure will move over New England tonight. That means the sky will be clear to partly cloudy, and the wind will become very light. Temperatures will fall back through the 20s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 5-15. A veil of high will arrive toward dawn.
MIDWEEK STORM…
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entire state from late tomorrow through early Thursday morning.
Most of tomorrow will be dry. We’ll see some filtered sunshine, but clouds will thicken during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s, and the wind will be light. Snow is expected to develop in Southwestern Connecticut between 4pm and 6pm. Snow will overspread the rest of the state during the evening. A change to sleet, freezing rain, and rain is likely tomorrow night. Total accumulation of snow and sleet will range from a coating to 2”. The main storm center will track across the Great Lakes Region. At the same time, high pressure will move out to sea away from the East Coast. This will allow milder overspread Southern New England from north to south, and that is why a change to an icy mix then rain is likely. Lows tomorrow night will range from 25-30, but temperatures will tend to rise toward dawn.
BIG IMPROVEMENTS THURSDAY…
Rain and lingering pockets of freezing rain will end Thursday morning then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny. Cold air will lag behind the departing storm, and therefore temperatures are expected to reach 50-55! That means there will be a lot of melting. A northwesterly breeze will strengthen as the day progresses and we’ll probably have gusts to 30 mph during the afternoon and early evening.
Thursday night will be clear, breezy, and a bit colder with lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees.
FRIDAY…
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature for the end of the week. That means we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine. We’ll still have a brisk northwesterly breeze, but temperatures will reach the middle 40s, which is pleasant for late February. The normal, or average, high for February 22nd is 40 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
Clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s Friday night, but some upper teens are possible in the normally colder locations.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
High pressure will drift across Southern New England Saturday. That means the wind will be light and the sky will be sunny most of the day. A veil of high clouds may arrive toward evening. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the 40s. Rain and sleet will develop Saturday night. Lows will range from 30-36.
A storm will track to the north and west of Connecticut on Sunday. Meanwhile, a warm front will move up the coast. Therefore, we can expect periods of rain and areas of fog Sunday morning. Rain will taper off to showers and areas of drizzle during the afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, windy and chilly. The northwest wind could gust to 40 mph. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees. The wind will gradually subside Monday night and temperatures will dip into the range of 15-25 by dawn.
With high pressure in place, Tuesday will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. Temperatures will peak close to 40 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
