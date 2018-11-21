AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Temps today will make it near 40 for highs, nearly 10 degrees below average. But this won’t feel too bad compared to what’s in store for tomorrow! The Arctic cold front arrives late afternoon/early evening, so poor timing for the evening commute.
With the front will come snow squalls... where they develop, snow could briefly be heavy leading to poor visibility. A quick minor accumulation could lead to slick travel in spots.
We’re still on track for a cold and windy Thanksgiving, in fact the coldest since records have been kept!
More record cold is likely Friday morning, then temps rebound to the lower 30s during the afternoon with ample sunshine and a calmer wind.
The weekend: Saturday, we head back into the 40s for highs, late in the day into the night and through early Sunday, rain (or a mix at the onset) will be likely. Sunday afternoon looks drier and mild, highs in the 50s!
Our active, primarily wet pattern continues into next week……
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
---------------------
THIS MORNING…
A wave of low pressure moved away to the east of New England last night and a ridge of high pressure moved into the region from the west. That means we're off and running with clear skies. Temperatures have fallen back into the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s this morning. The good news is the winds are light, for now.
TODAY AND TONIGHT…
An arctic cold front will approach Southern New England today. Before the front arrives, temperatures should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. A strong west-southwesterly breeze will develop in advance of the front. The front will arrive by later this afternoon. That's when snow showers and a few snow squalls will move across the state. Some towns may not get any snow, but other towns could get a quick burst of moderate to heavy snow that could coat the ground.
Snow showers and squalls will end this evening, then a strong northwest wind will usher in the coldest air of the season. Gusts to 40 mph or higher may accompany the arrival of the arctic air. Temperatures will drop into the teens by late tonight, perhaps the upper single digits in the Litchfield Hills. The wind chill will drop to zero or below. By dawn tomorrow, the wind chill will range from 10 below zero to 5 above!
THANKSGIVING DAY…
Tomorrow could be the coldest November 22nd on record and the coldest Thanksgiving Day on record! Records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, we are forecasting highs in the teens in the Litchfield Hills and 20-25 elsewhere. Wind chills will be in the single digits throughout the day. The northwest wind will be brutal with gusts to 40 mph or higher.
The record low for November 22nd is 14 degrees, set in 1969. The coldest high temperature for that date is 27 degrees, set in 1978. For any Thanksgiving Day, the record low is 12 degrees, set on 11/28/2002, and the coldest high is 27 degrees, set on 11/23/1989. For now, we are forecasting a low of 12 degrees tomorrow and a daytime high of 20 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. Both of those temperatures would be new records. The only question is what the temperature will be tonight shortly after midnight. At this point, temperatures will still be in the 20s in the Greater Hartford Area. It is this temperature that will likely be the actual high for Thanksgiving.
BLACK FRIDAY…
There's a good chance we’ll see record cold early Friday morning, November 23rd. The record low is 12 degrees, set in 1972. We are forecasting a low of 8 degrees, which would be a new record for the Greater Hartford Area. The record low for Bridgeport is 16 degrees, also set in 1972. Friday afternoon will be a little better with bright sunshine and highs 30-35. Plus, with high pressure drifting across New England, the wind will be light throughout the day. You will need to bundle up, but the weather will be good for holiday shoppers.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
Relief from the cold weather is on the way! Saturday morning will be cold with lows 15-25, but the afternoon hours will be much more comfortable with highs in the 40s. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and rain or a wintry mix could develop by evening as the next storm system takes aim at New England.
We will likely have periods of rain Saturday night. However, the storm will quickly depart Sunday morning. That means the rain will end early Sunday morning and the sky should partially clear. Sunday afternoon should be nice and mild with highs in the 50s! This is great news for those returning home after a long Thanksgiving weekend!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Another storm is forecast to move up the coast on Monday. This storm should also come in the form of rain with a track close to the coast. Monday morning should be dry, but rain is likely during the afternoon. Highs Monday should be in the 40s and lower 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and windy, but not too cold. Highs should be close to 50 degrees. A shower is possible and wet snowflakes could mix in over the higher elevations of Litchfield County.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
WINTER STORM ZOE…
Total snowfall from Winter Storm Zoe ranged from 5-10” across most of the state. A few locations, like Woodbury, had more than 10” of snow. The snowfall total there was 10.4”.
The climatological dust is settling in the wake of Winter Storm Zoe. With 7.6" of snow at Bradley Int'l Airport, yesterday goes down as the snowiest November 15th since records have been kept (prior record of 5.2" was from 1906, and records go back to 1905!). With regard to the month of November, 11.15.18 ties for 3rd snowiest day (7.6" was also recorded in 1971, on the 25th). The 27th in 2002 was the snowiest with 8.9" ...followed by the 25th in 1938 with 8.6 inches.
