THIS MORNING:
If you're waking up with us in Northern portions of the state, you're going to need some extra time to shovel the walks and clean off the cars. We got anywhere from 3-6" of snow in parts of Northern CT!
TODAY…
An arctic cold front will sweep across the state this afternoon. Before the front arrives, we can expect partly sunny skies and highs 25-30. However, a round of snow squalls will move through the state this afternoon and this could cause trouble for the evening commute. These squalls will be accompanied by whiteout conditions and winds that could gust to 50 mph. The squalls could put down a quick coating to 1” of snow in parts of the state. Temperatures will also drop sharply.
***A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the state this afternoon and this evening***
By this evening, temperatures will fall back through the teens, then into the single digits by midnight. The wind chill will drop below zero.
***A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for most of the state starting late tonight and lasting through late tomorrow morning (the immediate shoreline of New Haven, Middlesex and New London Counties are not included) ***
THURSDAY…
Tomorrow is going to be a bitterly cold day! Morning temperatures will range from -5 to +5 and the wind chill will range from -10 to -25! It’ll be a brutally cold morning at the bus stop! Despite partly to mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will only range from the single digits in the Litchfield Hills to the teens near the shore. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will range from 10-15. A west to northwest wind will gust to 30 mph or higher, and wind chills will frequently drop to zero or below throughout the day.
The wind will gradually subside tomorrow night as temperatures bottom out in the range of -5 to +8.
The record low for January 31st for the Greater Hartford Area is -12, set in 1948. The record low for Bridgeport is 5, set in 1965. The coldest high for January 31st for the Greater Hartford Area is 15, set in 1951. The coldest high for Bridgeport is 24, set in 2015. The -12 record will stand, but other records are in jeopardy.
FRIDAY (FEBRUARY 1ST)…
The cold weather will begin to moderate. After a very cold morning, temperatures will reach the low and middle 20s Friday afternoon. Plus, with high pressure nearby, the wind won’t be too strong. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny. An area of light snow will slip out to sea to the south of New England.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
Saturday, Ground Hog Day, will be nice! High pressure will be the dominant weather feature. That means the sky will be sunny and the wind will be light. Morning lows will range from 5-15. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows 15-25. However, by Sunday, we’ll get a nice break from the sub-freezing cold. High pressure will move off the East Coast and a storm will race by to our north across Eastern Canada. Between these 2 systems, a southwesterly flow of milder air will develop across Southern New England. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will reach 40 degrees, if not higher! Plus, the daytime hours will be dry with a partly sunny sky.
A cold front will move into central portions of New England Sunday night and a couple of rain or snow showers could make their way into Connecticut.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The cold front will move into Connecticut on Monday. It could produce a couple of rain showers, but most of the day will be dry. Before the front arrives, temperatures will rise through the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy.
The front will retreat to the north of Connecticut on Tuesday. Meanwhile, another storm will race through Southern Canada and it should reach Maine by late in the day. That means a strong southwester breeze will develop and temperatures could reach the 50s! At this point, it looks like we’ll have a period of rain in the morning followed by partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon.
DECEMBER 2018
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
