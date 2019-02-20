MIDDAY UPDATE...
Precip slowly arrives by/around the evening commute, from southwest to northeast… initially it will be snow and minor accumulations are possible (an inch, perhaps two) before the transition to sleet and freezing rain. There could be several hours of the icy mix before a switch to rain as temperatures rise toward daybreak. While most of the state will see the system end as rain, a few pockets of freezing rain may linger in far northern CT as it may take some time to scour out the cold air at the surface. Precip winds down shortly after the sun rises and clearing will get underway. Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures reach/exceed 50 in spots!
Friday and Saturday still look to be dry, quieter, brighter days. Then, another system could bring a wintry mix early Sunday before changing to rain.
Next week starts out storm-free and chilly with highs in the 30s.
Farther down the road, another system could take aim on the region Wednesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------------------
THIS MORNING…
There is a veil of high clouds across the state at this hour, but the Full "Snow" Moon is visible! Temperatures are in the teens and 20s. One of the coldest locations is Litchfield, where the current temperature is 13 degrees. The temperature is 20 degrees in Hartford, 19 in Norwich, and 24 degrees in New Haven. There is still a north to northwesterly breeze across much of the state and that does make it feel a tad colder, so bundle up this morning.
MIDWEEK STORM…
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entire state from late today through early tomorrow morning.
Most of today will be dry. We’ll see some filtered sunshine, but clouds will thicken during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s, and the wind will be light. Snow is expected to develop in Southwestern Connecticut between 3pm and 6pm. Snow will overspread the rest of the state during the evening. A change to sleet, freezing rain, and rain is likely tonight. Total accumulation of snow and sleet will range from a coating to 2”. The main storm center will track across the Great Lakes Region. At the same time, high pressure will move out to sea away from the East Coast. This will allow milder air to overspread Southern New England, and that is why a change to an icy mix then rain is likely. Lows tonight will range from 25-30, but temperatures will tend to rise toward dawn.
BIG IMPROVEMENTS THURSDAY…
Rain and lingering pockets of freezing rain will end tomorrow morning then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny. Cold air will lag behind the departing storm, and therefore temperatures are expected to reach 50-55! That means there will be a lot of melting. A northwesterly breeze will strengthen as the day progresses and we’ll probably have gusts to 30 mph during the afternoon and early evening.
Tomorrow night will be clear, breezy, and a bit colder with lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees.
FRIDAY…
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature for the end of the week. That means we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine. We’ll still have a brisk northwesterly breeze, but temperatures will reach the middle 40s, which is pleasant for late February. The normal, or average, high for February 22nd is 40 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
Clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s Friday night, but some upper teens are possible in the normally colder locations.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
High pressure will drift across Southern New England Saturday. That means the wind will be light and the sky will be sunny most of the day. A veil of high clouds may arrive toward evening. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the 40s. Rain and sleet will develop Saturday night. Lows will range from 30-36.
A storm will track to the north and west of Connecticut on Sunday. Meanwhile, a warm front will move up the coast. Therefore, we can expect periods of rain and areas of fog Sunday morning. Rain will taper off to showers and areas of drizzle during the afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, windy and chilly. The northwest wind could gust to 40 mph. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees. The wind will gradually subside Monday night as temperatures dip into the range of 15-25 by dawn.
With high pressure in place, Tuesday will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. Temperatures will peak close to 40 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
