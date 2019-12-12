EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
The rest of today will bright, but cold… highs 30-35. Clouds increase tonight.
Tomorrow, there will be limited sunshine early… then scattered showers will be possible around Noon and points thereafter as a storm system moves up the coast. At the onset, there is a chance for a wintry/icy mix (inland)… but this will become an all rain event tomorrow evening/night as milder air moves into the region. Rain could be steady/heavy Friday night into early Saturday. During the afternoon Saturday, the rain should become lighter/scattered. Temps should reach/exceed 50. The rain may not entirely end until well after sunset. By the time it is over, we could receive at least an inch of rain (with locally higher amounts, perhaps up to 2” in spots).
Sunday looks to be windy, but dry and cooler. Under sun & clouds, temps should peak in the 40s, but the wind will make it feel like the 30s.
Next week begins dry and seasonable. Then, another disturbance heads our way Monday night into Tuesday… as of now, it could start out as a mix, then transition to rain.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------------------
TODAY…
High pressure moves into New England today, meaning we can expect a quiet, but cold day with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the 30s, and the wind will be light.
A developing ocean flow should allow a deck of ocean clouds to overspread the state tonight.
FRIDAY…
High pressure will move off the New England Coast as we close out the week, allowing the next storm system to move in our direction from the Deep South. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we may see rain showers or a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain develop by the afternoon hours. We expect highs to be in the 30s and lower 40s.
Any wintry mix will change to rain at night since the storm will take a warm track, with a southerly flow of warmer air working into the region.
THE WEEKEND…
Rain is not only likely, but it could be heavy at times Saturday before tapering to lighter, scattered showers later in the day as the storm system lifts away from Connecticut. As of now, rain totals could well exceed 1” in many towns. Due to how the storm will track, temperatures will be mild, peaking between 50 and 55!
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and colder, with lows in the 20s.
Sunday should feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures topping out close to 45 degrees. Additionally, it will be windy --- this it will make it feel colder, so anticipate a wind chill in the 30s for most of the day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will move into the Northeast on Monday, and we can look forward to a quiet, dry, bright start to the week with highs near 40.
The next storm is forecast to move into the state Tuesday. Right now, it looks like it will start out as snow or an icy mix followed by a change to a cold rain. Of course, this all depends on the storm track, but this is the scenario we are going with for now. Temperatures could stay in the 30s across most of the state if we remain in a raw northeasterly flow.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
WINTER STORM ABEL…
Snowfall from Winter Storm Able ranged from 1-2” at the coast to as much as 18.5” in North Granby! The grand total at Bradley International Airport was 16.4”, which makes Abel the biggest snowstorm on record for this early in the season! The previous record was 12.3”, which occurred on October 29th and 30th in 2011 during Winter Storm Alfred.
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.