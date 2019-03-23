WEATHER ALERTS
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for northern Litchfield County until Noon Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7am Saturday.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING
Snow tapers early today
A few snow showers will linger into early this morning, but weather conditions will improve rapidly. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny by afternoon. A strong northwest wind and below-average temperatures will persist. As the wind gusts up to 45 MPH at times, highs will only be in the 40s. The average high for March 23rd is 50 degrees.
Less wind tonight
Saturday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 20s and lower 30s. The wind will gradually subside.
Much nicer Sunday
Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, by far! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the core of the cold air will lift away to the north and east of New England. This evolution will allow temperatures to rise through the 50s to near 60 degrees. There will be a west to southwesterly breeze, but it won’t be too strong. So, if you have plans to get outside and begin the spring clean-up in the yard, Sunday is your day!
COOLER MONDAY
Monday will not be quite as mild. A cold front will pass through the state early Monday morning and temperatures will trend downward. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and a few rain showers are likely. Wet snow showers will be possible especially in the hill towns. Temperatures will then drop sharply late Monday and especially Monday night. The mercury will plunge into the upper teens and 20s by dawn Tuesday.
COLD TUESDAY
Tuesday will be unseasonably cold. Highs will only be in the 30s and lower 40s despite plenty of bright sunshine. A northerly breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s much of the day.
Tuesday night will be quite cold. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop to into the teens in many outlying areas.
STILL CHILLY WEDNESDAY
The chilly weather will continue. Highs will be in the 40s despite a full supply of strong spring sunshine. At least the wind will be much lighter with high pressure drifting across New England.
MILDER THURSDAY
The patter will begin to shift in favor of milder weather Thursday. High pressure will slip offshore and a southerly flow of milder air will develop. After a chilly morning with temperatures in the upper teens and 20s, we’ll see a nice rebound in the afternoon with highs in the 50s! The sky will be partly sunny.
EVEN MILDER FRIDAY
The warming trend will continue, thanks to a strong southerly flow. Morning lows will be in the 30s, but temperatures should reach or exceed 60 degrees away from the coast Friday afternoon! The sky could be partly to mostly cloudy, but our weather is expected to remain dry.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
