THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MAY
Saturday
This morning will be cloudy with scattered showers and areas of fog. There could be a lingering shower or two in the afternoon, but it’ll be dry most of the time. We might even see a little sunshine break through the clouds from time to time, and the air will be mild with highs near 70 degrees away from the coast.
Tonight & Sunday
A coastal storm will impact the state tonight and Sunday, but to a lesser degree than previously thought. Now, it appears that the storm will be weaker and more progressive. Rain will develop tonight and lows should range form 50-55. Sunday morning will be cloudy with rain and drizzle, but weather conditions should improve during the afternoon. The sky will be generally cloudy, but the rain should end. Temperatures are expected to reach the low and middle 60s.
High pressure will build into the Northeast Sunday night. Therefore, the clouds will clear away, and temperatures will dip solidly into the 40s by morning. Areas of fog may develop since the ground will be damp.
NEXT WEEK
Pleasant Monday
With high pressure in place, Monday will be nice. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. After a cool morning, temperatures will reach 70 degrees or higher during the afternoon.
Showers Tuesday
Rain will return Tuesday. A cold front will move into the state. After morning sunshine, we can expect clouds and showers Tuesday afternoon. Before the rain arrives, temperatures could rise well into the 70s. Cooler, drier air will move in from the north Tuesday night and the mercury will dip to 45-50 by dawn.
Wednesday
According to the European model, Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice day with partly sunny skies, a northerly breeze, and highs 65-70. However, the GFS is painting a much wetter scenario with periods of rain and cooler temperatures. For now, we are going with the more optimistic European Model solution, but that could certainly change.
Soggy Thursday and Friday
Both models are forecasting more rain for Thursday and Friday, but there are significant differences when it comes to timing. Therefore, we won’t get too specific at this point.
APRIL 2019 IN REVIEW
April went go into the record books as the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and records date back to 1905. That is quite impressive! The grand total for the month was 8.06” at Bradley International Airport. The wettest April on record was in 1983 when we had 9.90” of rain. 3rd place goes to 1929 with a total of 7.66”. The average temperature in April came in at 51.0 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees warmer than normal. Plus, we only had a trace of snow. Average snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.