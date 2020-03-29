THE WEEKEND
Soggy Sunday
A storm system will bring periods of rain, drizzle, and areas of fog today. It now looks like the warm front associated with the storm will stall to the south of New England, meaning that our weather will be locked in a cool, damp northeasterly flow. Therefore, highs will only be in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees closer to the coast.
Rain and drizzle will end tonight. Lows will range from 38-44.
NEXT WEEK…
Showers Monday
Monday won’t be perfect. The storm will depart by Monday, but there will be some lingering moisture and a weak trough left behind. Therefore, we are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky and a chance for showers. Highs should be in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.
Mainly Tuesday
Tuesday should be partly to mostly cloudy, and a shower is possible mainly during the morning. The air will turn a little cooler. Highs should range from 50-55.
Watching coastal storm Wednesday
For Wednesday, the major guidance models are now coming into better agreement regarding the track of a big ocean storm. They are forecasting a miss with the storm moving off the coast of North Carolina then out to sea to the south of New England. Even though there is now model consensus, there is still a chance the storm will take a more northerly track. If that happens, then rain and a gusty wind would become more likely. For now, we are forecasting a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs 50-55.
Pleasant Thursday and Friday
Thursday and Friday are looking good with partly to mostly sunny skies and a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs on Thursday should be in the mid to upper 50s, and highs on Friday should be very close to 60 degrees.
Cool rain Saturday
A cool rain will be possible by late Saturday. As a system approaches from the west, a northeasterly wind will develop and clouds will thicken. These two features will help to hold temperatures in the 40s. This system will bring rain during the afternoon and evening.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
