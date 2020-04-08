NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rain from earlier has moved out. We’ll likely remain cloudy through early afternoon, with partial clearing thereafter. Highs will be in the 50s today, instead of the 60s.
Another storm system, a more substantial one arrives tomorrow. We’ll start the day cloudy, but during the afternoon hours rain becomes likely. Thunderstorms and a gusty wind are also possible. As of now, it appears most of the wet weather should wind down by/around the traditional evening commute time.
Friday will be cooler and blustery, with wind gusts over 30 mph. We’ll see more clouds than sun and a chance for scattered showers (but not a washout). High will only be near 50.
After a few unsettled/greyer days, the weekend looks GREAT!
Saturday – mostly sunny, highs 50-55.
Sunday – partly to mostly sunny, highs 55-60.
Next week begins wet, rain could be heavy Monday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------------
TODAY, 4/8/20…
A storm is tracking near or just to the south of New England this morning, but it's expected to move rapidly out to sea this afternoon. We've got some heavy rain out there for you right now, but most of the rain will be gone by later this morning, then the afternoon will be mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will range from 40-45.
THURSDAY…
A potent storm system will approach New England from the west tomorrow. We should get through the morning commute with little or no rain, but rain is likely by late morning and throughout much of the afternoon. This storm will produce a lot of lift, which means there will be some embedded heavy downpours. There will also be some elevated instability, which means a few thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the 50s.
Rain will end by early tomorrow evening, then the sky will become partly cloudy as westerly flow of cooler, drier air develops. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s.
FRIDAY…
Friday will be blustery and chilly. Highs will only be near 50 degrees, but temperatures could stay in the 40s in the Litchfield Hills. A westerly wind will gust to over 30 mph, and that will make if feel even colder. Sky conditions will vary from partly cloudy to overcast, and scattered showers are likely. In the higher elevations, wet snow could mix in.
The sky will become mainly clear Friday night, and it will be breezy and cold. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the evening, then into the 30s by morning.
THE EASTER WEEKEND…
Saturday is shaping up to be a very nice day, although it will be breezy and seasonably cool. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures are expected to reach 50-55. The mercury will dip into the 30s Saturday night, and in some locations the temperature could dip to near or below freezing.
Easter Sunday is looking good too. Sunrise is at 6:14, and at that time the sky should be clear to partly cloudy. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon as the next storm approaches the region. However, rain will hold off until Sunday night. That's great timing! It is going to be a comfortable Easter with highs near 60 degrees, perhaps a little higher.
MONDAY…
A strong storm system will move through the Northeast on Monday. Rain could be heavy at times during the morning, and the wet weather could last well into the afternoon. The exact track of the storm center is still in question, which will have an impact on the temperature. For now, we are forecasting highs near 60.
TUESDAY…
The outlook for Tuesday is a bit uncertain. At this point, we're forecasting a partly sunny, breezy day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. However, a cloudier and wetter day can’t be ruled out.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest wit Scot Haney
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.