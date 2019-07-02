THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
There is only a slight chance for a shower this evening. Showers and storms are much more likely in areas to the southwest of New England. This includes Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where there is a marginal risk for severe weather. Otherwise, we can expect partly cloudy skies this evening and tonight, and patchy fog may form before dawn. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 60-68.
TOMORROW, AND THURSDAY THE 4TH!
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature both days and that means our weather will be nice and quiet. While a few isolated showers could pop up during the heat of the day, most towns will not get one. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and hot with highs near 90 degrees over interior portions of the state, but the humidity will remain in check. Dew points will likely range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Temperatures at the beaches will range from 80-85.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy to clear, and lows will be in the 60s. Patchy fog may form after midnight.
Thursday, the 4th, will be partly to mostly sunny! Once again, temperatures will rise close to 90 degrees, if not a little higher. If you have plans to go to the beach, you can expect highs in the low and middle 80s. The humidity may be slightly higher, but still not too bad.
FRIDAY…
Patchy fog is likely in the morning. Otherwise, the sky should be partly sunny, and a southerly flow will bring higher humidity into the state. However, the risk of a shower and thunderstorm should remain low. The best chance for showers and storms will be to the west of New England. Plus, temperatures will rise close to 90 degrees for the 3rd day in a row. Should the temperature reach 90 degrees or higher Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, we will have our first heat wave of 2019.
Friday night will be warm and sultry with lows around 70 degrees. A few showers may reach Connecticut, especially after midnight.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JULY…
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday. That’s when a cold front will slowly push into a very warm, humid air mass. Although a complete washout is unlikely, some showers and storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees, and dew points will likely reach or exceed 70 degrees. In other words, the humidity will be oppressive.
The cold front will slide to the south of New England Saturday night. Showers and storms will come to an end and the humidity will begin to drop. Overnight lows will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Sunday is shaping up to be the better of the 2 weekend days! The sky will be partly sunny, and highs will be in the 80s. However, the humidity will be low thanks to a dry northerly flow. Sunday night will be clear to partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the 50s and lower 60s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure in place, Monday will be partly to mostly sunny. The air will be warm, but dry. Highs will be in the 80s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, warmer and a little more humid with highs in the mid and upper 80s.
JUNE 2019 IN REVIEW…
June went into the record books as dry and slightly warmer than normal month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 69.4 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees above normal. There were only 2 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. The high was 91 on the 27th and 92 on the 28th. Rainfall for the month was 2.24 inches, which is 2.11” below normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
