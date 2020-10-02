NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Forecast is on track…
Showers end, giving way to late afternoon clearing, it will be cooler with highs only 60-65.
The weekend:
Saturday – 40s to start, mid-60s during the afternoon under a partly to mostly sunny sky.
Sunday – a chiller start by a few degrees, then mid-60s again during the afternoon.
There’s a possibility for some showers Monday, but it’s not a meaningful/widespread chance for rain.
Temperatures trend a bit milder through midweek, back to near/above 70 by Wednesday. But also Wednesday, later in the day comes another chance for rain with a cold front. Behind it, much cooler weather is on tap for Thursday.
Also! We have a new tropical depression, #25 east of the Yucatan Peninsula. It IS forecast to become a tropical storm, upon doing so will take on the name "Gamma."
Mark
TODAY, 10/2/20…
A weak coastal storm is bringing clouds and showers to the state this morning. Any rainfall will be light, and it won’t last very long. It is going to be noticeably cooler with highs in the 60s. The clouds will begin to clear away later this afternoon, and we’ll see further clearing tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 40s by tomorrow morning.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
High pressure will move into the Northeast, and that means we can look forward to a very nice weekend! Sky conditions will vary from partly sunny to mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday, and the air will be crisp and cool. Daytime highs will be in the 60s, and nighttime lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s. It’ll be a great weekend for a hike, a foliage trip, or any other outdoor activity that you may have planned!
MONDAY…
The guidance models are now coming into much better agreement when it comes to the track of a coastal storm on Monday and the impact it will have on Southern New England. The storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Monday, and it will pass out to sea to the south of New England. It now looks like this storm will brush Connecticut with a light rainfall with the heaviest rain remaining offshore. Of course, this could change since the storm is still 4 days away, but we’ll go with a period of rain and highs 60-65 for now.
TUESDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will bring quiet weather to the state on Tuesday. The sky will be partly sunny, and the air will turn a little milder. Afternoon highs will range from 65-70.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
A strong low-pressure system and a strong cold front will approach New England from the west on Wednesday. Ahead of the front, a southerly breeze will strengthen on Wednesday and that southerly flow will pump mild air into the state. Highs will likely range from 70-75. While a shower is possible during the day, the best chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm will come Wednesday evening when the cold front sweeps across the state.
A gusty northwest wind will usher much cooler air into Connecticut later Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs Thursday will only be in the 50s to near 60 degrees, and we’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine.
SEPTEMEBER 2020…
September ended with a big rainstorm across much of Connecticut, but most of the month was very dry. We only had measurable rainfall on 6 of the 30 days, and there was a 16 day stretch from the 11th through the 26th where there was only a trace of rain. Total rainfall at Bradley International Airport was 2.11”, which is 1.77” below normal. It was also a little warmer than normal. The average temperature was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degree above normal. The highest temperature was 86 degrees on the 8th, and the lowest temperature was 33 degrees on the 20th.
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
October is here! During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low drops from 46 degrees on the 1st to 37 degrees on the 31st. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice, on October 2, 1927 and October 7, 1963. It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on October 18, 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
