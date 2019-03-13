NOON UPDATE: The forecast is on track! It's a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies. Temps are a little on the cool side, but they are expected to rise into the lower to mid to upper 40s as we move through the rest of the day.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
After a chilly start, temperatures are expected to rebound to near if not above average during the rest of the afternoon. The normal high for the 13th of March is 46 degrees. Today's high's should be between 45 and 50 degrees. High pressure's in control, allowing for a much calmer wind. While we're enjoying sunshine out there right now, later this afternoon clouds will be on the increase. Tonight, there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or patchy drizzle (but most of this should stay just north of CT).
Tomorrow morning, we expect a mostly cloudy sky as high pressure moves offshore and a storm system approaches. A developing southwesterly flow will help to boost temperatures into the mid-50s (nearly 10 degrees above average) for highs under partly sunny skies by the afternoon. While there could be isolated showers tomorrow night, chances for rain really go up on Friday.
Our warming trend peaks as we close out the week with temperatures near 60! Also Friday, especially later in the day, rain will not only be likely… but it could be heavy at times, with a gusty wind. Furthermore, isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as a cold front moves into the region.
THE WEEKEND…
Behind that cold front, temps trend a bit cooler over the weekend (but nothing too extreme). Saturday, we’ll start out with clouds, followed at least by partial clearing as the day progresses. Expect a gusty wind and highs near 50. Then, Sunday will be less windy and a bit cooler. You can expect highs in the 40s under a mostly sunny sky.
NEXT WEEK…
A weak disturbance is on the maps for Monday, as it moves through Southern New England it could produce isolated rain or snow showers. Otherwise, we should see a partly to mostly cloudy sky as temperatures peak near 40 degrees.
Tuesday, the last day of astronomical winter, looks to be storm-free… mostly sunny with highs below average.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.