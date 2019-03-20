SPRING ARRIVES TODAY…
Spring officially arrives at 5:58 with the vernal equinox and by later today, it will feel like spring across Connecticut!
After some cloudiness with even a few flurries early this morning, we should see a clearing trend and a lot of sunshine once it rises. Temperatures will rebound nicely during the afternoon, as they reach or even exceed the 50 degree mark with a developing southwesterly flow! This wind direction means coastal communities will be slightly cooler than areas inland.
Tonight, clouds will increase and temperatures will bottom out between 30 and 35 degrees.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
As high pressure moves offshore... a cold front approaches New England from the west, at the same time we're also monitoring the development of an area of low pressure along the East Coast. It's this coastal low that heads in the direction of Connecticut, bringing rain to the state as soon as tomorrow.
Scattered areas of light rain will be possible during the morning tomorrow, but steadier and even heavier rain is likely later in the day and at night. High temperatures should be in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday, the coastal low will continue to move northward, and away from Connecticut. The steady precipitation will end, but showers are still possible throughout the day as a cut-off low aloft moves directly over New England. In addition to some rain, wet snow is possible in the higher elevations. Furthermore, a gusty northwest wind will develop.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…
The weekend starts out quite chilly, and windy. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s at best (some towns may not get out of the 30s!), which is well below the average high of 50 for the 23rd of March. Plus, the gusty northwest wind will continue making it feel even chillier. Over the first half of the weekend, we'll likely see more clouds than sun. Then, clouds clear out Saturday night and the mercury will dip into the 20s and lower 30s.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days, by far! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the core of the cold air will lift away and out of Connecticut. This will allow temperatures to rise well into the 50s, to possibly near 60 degrees! A northwesterly breeze will turn southwesterly during the afternoon.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will sweep through the state on Monday with a round of rain. Before the front arrives, temperatures should peak in the 50s; then, they'll drop sharply late Monday. The mercury will plunge to 15-25 by dawn Tuesday.
Tuesday appears to be mostly sunny, but unseasonably chilly with highs only ranging from the upper 30s to the mid-40s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
