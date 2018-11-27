AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Taking into account the rain we've received since midnight, the total for November in the Hartford Area has reached 8.53" -- this puts the month in 2nd place on the rankings for wettest Novembers since 1905! If the year to end today, 2018 would go down as the 7th wettest... but with 34 days left in the year, we could move up in the standings!
The storm system that brought heavy rain to the state that ended as some snow in the NW Hills will slowly lift away from CT. While the organized precip is over… sprinkles and some flurries can’t be ruled out as the day progresses. Otherwise, there will be just partial clearing and the wind will remain up.
Tomorrow, snow showers will be possible – especially across western/northwest CT. It will be about 5 degrees cooler than today, with the wind it will feel like the 30s, if not the 20s at times.
Friday, we end the week and month dry, brighter and less windy.
The weekend features ANOTHER round of rain. While there could be a shower early Saturday, the main event comes in the evening and lasts into Sunday morning.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY AND TOMORROW…
The storm system that brought another round of rain to Connecticut slowly departs today. In its wake, November 2018 is poised to go down in the record books as 2nd wettest since 1905 with over 8" of rain!
Lingering showers this morning end and other than a some sprinkles or flurries in NW CT, we'll only see partial clearing as the day progresses. The wind will be up, out of the west and will gust to 30 mph at times. Highs will be in the 40s, but it will feel more like the 30s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, breezy and colder with lows between 30 and 35.
With the storm system meandering to our north, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, windy and chilly. There will be a chance for a passing snow or rain shower. Highs will only range from 40-45 and a west-northwest wind will gust to 30-40 mph. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
The end of the week, and the final days of November, will be better. Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the low to mid-40s. The northwest wind will be gusty at times, but the wind will finally subside Thursday night as high pressure moves into the Northeast. The sky will become clear and the mercury will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas by dawn Friday. We'll end the week with a partly to mostly sunny sky, calmer wind and highs in the 40s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…
Another storm system will arrive, spreading rain (not snow), into the state this weekend. While a few showers are possible Saturday morning, the steadiest and heaviest rain will fall late Saturday into Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s. Sunday should be milder with highs in the low and mid-50s. A little sunshine could break through the clouds Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, the weekend will end mainly cloudy with a northwest wind.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
For now, we expect Monday to be partly sunny and breezy with highs 45-50.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
THANKSGIVING & BLACK FRIDAY RECORD COLD…
Last Thursday went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since at least 1905, when the National Weather Service started keeping records. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With an a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving was also broken; prior to this Thanksgiving, it was 12 set on the 28th in 2002.
The high on the 22nd was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded of any day in any November!
If those weren’t enough, there is one more. The ‘average’ temperature for November 22, 2018 was 15.0 degrees, which is a tie for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). Therefore, by four days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average this cold for the autumn season.
Friday morning, a new slew of records was set as radiational cooling (clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place) allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees from 1972. November 23rd, 2018 will also go down with the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month on record. For Bridgeport, the low of 12 degrees marks the coldest all-time low for the month!
