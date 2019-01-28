THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Other than some scattered cloud cover, the evening will feature quiet weather with temperatures slowly dropping through the 20s. Overnight, the mercury will bottom out in the upper teens and lower 20s with increasing cloudiness toward daybreak.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
We’re keeping track on 2 BIG headlines for CT over the coming days:
Issue #1: Tuesday, initially, will feature a primarily cloudy sky. While there could be some sprinkles or flurries during the day, a storm system will arrive late afternoon. Despite it being a fairly weak and fast-moving system, it will impact travel across the state. Expect wet/wintry precip later Tuesday… at the onset, it will be scattered and light, then it picks up a bit at night, winding down/exiting around if not before the morning commute Wednesday. Given some milder air will be drawn into this system, we’ll likely see some rain along and southeast of I-84. This will likely be a situation where precip starts as snow, goes over to rain, then could end as a little more snow. While there could be a slushy inch or two in the Hartford Area, also southeast of I-84… it is in the NW Hills where the precip stays snow the longest, totaling 2-4 inches (perhaps locally higher). Conversely, along the shoreline, we only expect a slushy coating to an inch. Provided all of this, the main concern will be the impact to the Wednesday morning commute.
Issue #2: Later Wednesday afternoon, with the arrival of an Arctic cold front, snow showers or squalls will be possible. In its wake, the wind intensifies out of the northwest and temperatures drop! Wednesday night temperatures go to near zero if not below, and the wind will only make matters worse. Thursday, some towns may not get out of the single digits for highs with a wind chill 10 to 20 degrees below zero! The silver lining is that we’ll be storm-free through the end of the week.
Friday, the wind subsides and we’ll kick off February on a bright note. While it will be cold with highs in the 20s, it will feel much better (relatively speaking).
THE WEEKEND…
The 1st weekend of February looks to feature dry weather and a warming trend! Saturday, we expect highs near 30… then Sunday should be about 10 degrees milder.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday looks to feature increasing cloudiness with a chance for rain as temperatures should peak in the mid-40s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
