A STORMY FRIDAY…
It was a wild day of weather across the state! Winds gusted to between 40 and 50 mph. In fact, we had a report of a wind gust to 55 mph at Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon. We also had very heavy rain that prompted Flash Flood Warnings. At one point today, nearly all of Southern Connecticut was under a Flash Flood Warning. Also, Flood Warnings are currently in effect for portions of the Connecticut River, the Housatonic River, and the Still River (Brookfield). Rainfall totals ranged from 1-3”, but more than 3” of rain fell in some locations. As of mid-afternoon, the rainfall total in Plainville was 3.5”.
As expected, we also had record warmth! The temperature reached 63 degrees in Windsor Locks and 62 degrees in Bridgeport. The previous record for December 21st for both locations was 60 degrees, set in 1957. This is quite impressive when you consider records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! You wouldn’t know it, but today is the first day of winter with the winter solstice occurring at 5:23 this afternoon.
All of this crazy weather was caused by a strong storm that tracked to the west of New England. A deep southerly flow over the Eastern United States transported abundant moisture (levels we rarely see this time of year) into New England and that is why we had so much rain.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Although the heaviest rain has come to an end, we’ll still have a few periods of rain this evening. A times, the rain will come down at a pretty good clip. By morning, there will only be a few lingering showers. A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of Connecticut until 1:00 am. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties until 10:00 pm.
It is going to be a very mild night for the beginning of winter. Temperatures will settle back through the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from the 40s in Western Connecticut to the lower 50s in eastern portions of the state.
THE LAST WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS…
We will be in much better shape! A few showers will linger into tomorrow morning. However, the afternoon will be dry with partly sunny skies. Highs will be near 50 degrees in the morning, but temperatures will fall back through the 40s during the afternoon as a strengthening northwesterly wind ushers in cooler air. By evening, temperatures will fall back into the 30s in many parts of the state. Saturday night will be clear and seasonably cold with lows in the 20s.
Sunday will be quite pleasant with mostly sunny skies. It’ll be breezy and brisk with highs in the low and middle 40s.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY…
A weak storm system, or “clipper”, will slip out to sea to the south of New England Sunday night and Monday morning. It could deliver a period of light snow or a wintry mix of snow and rain. With a little luck, there could be a light accumulation of snow over interior portions of state, but that will depend on the degree of mixing. This system will slip out to sea Monday afternoon and weather conditions will improve. The sky will become partly sunny and a brisk northwest breeze will develop. Temperatures should reach the lower 40s.
Monday night, Christmas Eve, will be mainly clear. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s then into the 20s by Christmas morning. Tuesday, Christmas Day, will be mostly sunny, breezy and seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s! The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the teens to near 20 degrees Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY…
A very weak storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Wednesday. It should have little or no impact on our weather. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and it will be breezy and chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and cold with a diminishing wind. Temperatures will dip into the range of 15-25.
The next storm will take aim at the Northeast later in the week. We can expect increasing cloudiness Thursday, and rain or a wintry mix should develop in the late afternoon or evening. Highs will be near 40 degrees.
The storm system will move through the Northeast on Friday, but the atmosphere will be much warmer by then. Therefore, we expect periods of rain Friday with highs near 50 degrees, perhaps in the 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
