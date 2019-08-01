A RECORD BREAKING JULY…
July 2019 will go into the record books as the hottest month on record for the Hartford Area. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July! The average temperature comes in at 78.2 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The previous record was 77.9 degrees in July 2013.
July also set a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month. After yesterday, when temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International, the tally for the month ends at 19 days! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016.
Both records are quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Hartford Area --- that's 114 years of record keeping!
THE BEGINNING OF AUGUST...
The cold front that brought strong to severe storms has moved offshore. In its wake, high pressure is building into the region, meaning August will begin on a pleasant note with a mostly sunny sky. While it will still be quite warm with highs near/above average, the humidity will drop as the day progresses. Dew point values should go into the 50s in many parts of the state by later this afternoon.
Tonight will be clear and pleasant with lows 55-65!
We’ll end the week with a partly sunny sky and highs in the 80s on Friday. IT will be a bit muggier but the risk of an isolated shower now appears to be very low.
THE WEEKEND...
The weekend is looking good, for the most part. Some of our models are indicating there may be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon in advance of a weak trough or cold front. However, they will be hit or miss, and may towns will likely remain dry. Highs will be in the 80s. With the front moving slowly across Southern New England on Sunday, a few showers are possible. However, most of the day will be dry under a partly sunny sky with highs in the 80s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, an area of high pressure will move into the region translating to some very pleasant weather. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures may actually be a little cooler than normal for a change. We are forecasting highs 80-85, and the humidity will be low.
Tuesday will be nice as well with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Morning lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s, and then rise well into the 80s during the afternoon.
We may be feeling more heat by midweek. We expect Wednesday to be partly sunny with highs near 90 degrees away from the coast.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-31 (93, 94, 96, 90). We’ve now had a grand total of 22 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
