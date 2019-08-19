THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties until 8:00pm. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for much of the state until 8:00 pm.
Thunderstorms will be capable of producing isolated wind damage early this evening in addition to large hail. There was a report of hail the size of golf balls in Agawam this afternoon. Thunderstorms will also produce torrential downpours in addition to frequent lightning. Weather conditions will settle down later this evening.
Overnight, we can expect a clear to partly cloudy sky and lows mostly in the 60s.
TUESDAY…
The temperature reached 92 degrees on Sunday and 95 degrees at Bradley International Airport today. This tied the record high for August 19th, which was originally set on this date in 1966 for the Greater Hartford Area. All we need is one more day of 90-degree heat and we will have our 5th heat wave of the year and the first heat wave in the month of August! The temperature is expected to reach 90 degrees or higher tomorrow, but the humidity will be lower. Dew points may actually dip into the 50s across a good part of the state. Thanks to an area of high pressure, the sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be very low.
As of today, we have now reach 90 degrees or higher a total of 25 days. Tomorrow is expected to be day 26!
TUESDAY NIGHT & WEDNESDAY…
A warm front will move northward toward New England tomorrow night. That means, high humidity will return to the state. The sky will become cloudy and areas of fog may form. A few showers may develop as well. Lows will be near 70 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Highs will be in the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, some of which could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds.
Showers and thunderstorms will linger into Wednesday night, although they will gradually diminish in intensity. It’ll be a warm and muggy night with lows 698-74.
THURSDAY…
We will start Thursday warm and humid with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 80s. In the afternoon, a cold front will push its way into the region, bringing along a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will quickly move off-shore overnight and the humidity will decrease as a northerly flow will usher in drier and cooler air. Temperatures will dip into the 60s.
REFRESHING FRIDAY, AND NEXT WEEKEND…
Relief from the humidity will come Friday and last through at least Monday. With a nice northerly flow and building high pressure the humidity will decrease. It will be a tad cooler as temperatures will top out in the 70s and lower 80s for the weekend. Overall, a very comfortable weekend if you are planning on being outside. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny at 3 days. A gorgeous stretch of weather!
MONDAY…
The comfortable weather will continue during the start of next week. Monday looks to be a tad warmer, with a high of 84 inland and 80 for the shoreline. High pressure will help keep the sky mostly clear.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest and Weather Intern Allison Finch
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE…
Recently, NOAA, released their updated forecast for the remainder of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. They now believe there is a good chance this season will be more active than normal. The original forecast released in May expected 9-15 named storms of which 4-8 would reach hurricane strength, and 2-4 hurricanes would reach major hurricane strength (Category 3 or higher). The revised forecast is now calling for 10-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes. A normal, or average, season sees 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.
One of the key reasons for the upgrade is the absence of an El Nino. Sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific have now returned to normal or neutral levels. When El Nino is present, westerly winds aloft are stronger over the Atlantic Basin. This creates shear in the atmosphere, which can inhibit the development and strengthening of tropical storms and hurricanes. This season, we’ve already had 2 named storms in the Atlantic Basin, Andrea and Barry. The hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
