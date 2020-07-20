Thunderstorms are rolling through the state early this morning, mainly in SE CT. They are not severe, but are producing a lot of lightning and very heavy rain. Another batch of storms is heading towards CT from NY. Any storms that develop today have the potential for gusty winds and torrential rain..
HEAT ADVISORY TODAY
Today could potentially be the hottest day when it comes to the heat index. Like Sunday, the air temperature is expected to rise well into the 90s, but the heat index could reach 100-105 due to slightly higher humidity. We will also have to be on the lookout for scattered thunderstorms this morning and again during the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, due to the high instability and an approaching front.
DROPPING HUMIDITY, BUT STILL HOT TOMORROW..
A weak cold front should bring slight relief from the high humidity on Tuesday. However, it will still be hot. Highs should be in the lower 90s, and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
SHOWER CHANCES WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY...
Low pressure and a warm front will move into the Northeast by midweek. Therefore, Wednesday should be mostly cloudy and more humid again. There will also be a risk for showers and thunderstorms. Abundant cloud cover is expected to keep temperatures below the 90-degree mark, but it could be close. The heatwave that will begin this weekend is expected to last 4 days, but it could end up being a 5-day heatwave should the temperature somehow reach 90 degrees on Wednesday.
At this point, it looks like Thursday will be partly sunny, hot and more humid again with highs near 90. There will also be a risk for showers and a few thunderstorms.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND...
Friday, should be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s. There may be a stray thunderstorm as energy in the atmosphere passes through southern Canada and northern New England.
The air will be drier and more comfortable next Saturday. High pressure will build into the region from Canada. Air with dew point temperatures in the 50s, more inclined to warm into the lower 80s, will come. It will feel oh-so-comfortable after the week we will have had.
A few showers Sunday
As a wave of low pressure moves into the region, we will have the chance for a few showers. The day will not be a washout, however. Most of the time will be partly sunny and seasonably warm.
RECORDS SHALL REMAIN
Even though we are forecasting the hottest weather of the year this weekend and early next week, record heat is unlikely. The record high for July 18th for the Greater Hartford Area for July 20th is 100 degrees, set in 1991 and for July 21st it is 101 degrees, set in 1991.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.