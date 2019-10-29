WINTER STORM ALFRED & SUPERSTORM SANDY…
It was on this date (October 29th) in 2011 when a freak pre-Halloween storm named Winter Storm Alfred pounded the state with heavy wet snow. Heavy snow fell in the afternoon and evening, and it all came to an end shortly after midnight. When it was over, 884,000 customers were left in the dark. It was the worst power outage on record for Connecticut! Some customers were without power for 2 weeks. More than a foot of wet snow fell on some Connecticut towns and this happened when many trees still had plenty of leaves. As a result, numerous trees and powerlines came crashing to the ground. Halloween was cancelled or postponed in many communities due to the dangerous conditions.
Exactly 1 year later, on October 29th in 2012, Superstorm Sandy slammed into New Jersey. There was plenty of damage in Connecticut as well with historic coastal flooding. Winds gusted to hurricane force, reaching 76 mph in Groton and Bridgeport. Numerous trees and powerlines were knocked down. It was the state’s 2nd worst power outage on record with more than 856,000 customers left in the dark.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a damp and dreary Tuesday, we can expect more of the same tonight. There will be drizzle from time to time along with areas of fog. A few showers are possible as well. Temperatures will mild for late October with lows 48-55.
WEDNESDAY…
High pressure will be centered to the east of New England and it will continue to pump moist maritime air into the state. There will be plenty of clouds along with drizzle and a few showers from time to time. The air will be muggy and a bit milder with highs in the low and middle 60s.
Wednesday night will be unseasonably mild with lows 55-60. That’s close to the normal highs we expect for late October! There will be showers and areas of drizzle as well.
RAIN FOR HALLOWEEN & EARLY FRIDAY…
An intensifying storm will track through the Great Lakes Region Thursday and Thursday night. The trailing cold front will reach Connecticut early Friday morning. The result will be a period of rainy weather, which is not good timing for Halloween. During the day Thursday, we can expect showers or periods of rain. A southerly wind will intensify as the day progresses, and it will pump very mild air into the state. Temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 60s! For Trick-or-Treaters, Thursday evening will be quite breezy and balmy with temperatures in the 60s. There will be a risk for showers as well. The southerly wind will become much stronger Thursday night, especially between midnight and dawn. That’s when gusts to over 40 mph will be possible, and a wind advisory may be required. Temperatures will hold in the 60s most of the night. The southerly flow will transport abundant moisture into Southern New England and the cold front will provide the lift. Therefore, showers are likely, some of which will be quite heavy toward dawn. There may be a risk for a thunderstorm as well.
Rain will linger into early Friday morning, which is not good timing for the morning commute. There will be puddles and plenty of wet leaves. However, weather conditions will rapidly improve after the front passes through the state. Rain will end by late morning, then a partly sunny sky will take over during the afternoon. However, a strong westerly wind could gust to 40 mph. Highs will be in the 60s, but cooler air will overspread the state Friday night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s, but the gusty wind will gradually subside.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
Overall, a nice weekend for early November. Plus, we’ll get an extra hour since Daylight Saving Time (DST) will come to an end. Sunshine should mix with some clouds Saturday, and the air will be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees. The mercury will dip into the 30s statewide Saturday night. DST officially ends at 2:00 am Sunday morning, but many of us will set our clocks back by 1 hour before we go to bed Saturday night. A storm will pass out to sea to the east of New England on Sunday, but it won’t have any impact on our weather. Sunday will be partly sunny and brisk with highs in the 50s. High pressure will move into New England by late Sunday night. The combination of clearing skies and light winds could result of a very cold night with the mercury dipping into the 20s and lower 30s by dawn.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure in place, Monday should be mostly sunny and brisk with highs 50-55. Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny, and a bit milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
