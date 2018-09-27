LAST NIGHT
A Severe Thunderstorm warning was issued for Northern Litchfield County, but it expired at 8:45 pm. A Flash Flood Warning was also issued for Northern Litchfield County. That lasted until midnight. Elsewhere, there were areas of heavy rain with lightning and thunder, especially in Western Connecticut. It was a warm, muggy, breezy evening with temperatures ranging from 70-75. Dew point temperatures were in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with a south to southwesterly wind averaging 5-15 mph
Previous Discussion…
THIS MORNING
The cold front that brought the rain to the state overnight has moved through the state to the east of New England. A northwesterly breeze is ushering in cooler, drier air. The sky is partly clear and temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Here's some really good news: the humidity is much lower!
THURSDAY…
The cold front will settle to the south of New England today and high pressure will move into the region. Therefore, we can expect a pleasant day. There will be a blend of clouds and sunshine. At times, the clouds will dim the sun. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and the humidity will be quite low. A northerly breeze will become light and variable during the afternoon.
The sky will be cloudy or become cloudy tonight and more rain should arrive before dawn. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will start out cloudy and quite wet with a wave of low pressure forming on that front to the south of New England. However, drier air should arrive in the afternoon and the rain will come to an end. During the afternoon, the sky should partially clear and temperatures are expected to peak near 70 degrees.
A NICE AUTUMN WEEKEND…
High pressure will move into New England this weekend and that is good news for us! Saturday will be partly sunny and mild with a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will range from 70-75. The center of high pressure will move over New England Saturday night. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 40s in many outlying areas.
With high pressure in place, Sunday morning will be sunny and calm. A warm front to our west may spread some high clouds into the state during the afternoon, but it’ll be a comfortable autumn day with highs 65-70.
NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will be draped across New England on Monday, but Connecticut will be in the warmer air. A south or southwesterly flow will allow temperatures to rise through the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees. Our weather should remain dry with a mix of clouds and some partial sunshine.
A wave of low pressure will drag the cold front southward across Connecticut on Tuesday. Therefore, there is the risk of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Temperatures should peak in the 70s before the cold front moves through.
High pressure over Eastern Canada will extend southward into New England on Wednesday and it should keep our weather dry and cool. We are forecasting partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs 65-70.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
