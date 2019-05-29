AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Despite it being so cool as of the Noon hour, a warm front just to our southwest will advance in our direction later today… as this happens, we’ll see an increased chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. While the GREATEST risk will again be to our southwest (PA, NY, NJ, MD, DE) where the air is most unstable, strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out here in CT. Initially storms move across western/southwestern CT, then progress east thereafter right during the evening commute time.
Tomorrow: late in the day and at night, another round of rain with embedded thunderstorms will be possible.
We’ll end the week with dry weather Friday. The weekend still looks to feature dry conditions Saturday with a threat for rain/storms Sunday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------
TODAY, 5/29/19…
Low pressure will move away to the east of New England today and a weak area of high pressure will temporarily build into the region. Morning clouds will give way to some partial clearing and temperatures should reach 70-75 degrees. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move into portions of the state later this afternoon and evening. However, the heaviest batch of showers and thunderstorms will most likely pass by just to the south of Connecticut. Showers will end later tonight and temperatures will bottom out in the 50s.
THURSDAY…
Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Another disturbance will approach the region from the west as the day progresses. Therefore, more showers and a few thunderstorms are likely in the late afternoon or more likely tomorrow night. Rainfall could be locally heavy tomorrow night, but the wet weather will end before dawn Friday and a drier northwesterly flow will develop.
FRIDAY…
May will end on a pleasant note! Friday is shaping up to be a partly sunny day with a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow the mercury to drop close to 50-55 by late Friday night.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
Saturday, June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer is all of June, July, and August. June 1st also marks the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through November 30th.
Saturday should be pleasant with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures. We are forecasting highs near 80 degrees. The normal, or average high for June 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 76 degrees.
A cold front will move across Southern New England on Sunday. The GFS is suggesting there will be a few showers in the morning followed by dry weather in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the European Model is forecasting an unsettled day with a high probability for showers and thunderstorms. For now, we are leaning toward the European Model solution. With clouds and showers in the forecast, temperatures are not expected to rise any higher than the 70s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
On the heels of the cold front, a strong northwesterly flow will usher in unseasonably cool air for the beginning of next week. Monday should be mostly cloudy, and showers are possible. Highs will only be near 70 degrees, but temperatures may not rise out of the 60s in parts of the state, especially in the Litchfield Hills.
Monday night should be downright chilly with lows in the 40s! Tuesday should feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees during the afternoon.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND RECAP…
It was a beautiful Memorial Day weekend! We had to deal with clouds from time to time, but there was plenty of sunshine too. The high temperature at Bradley International Airport on Saturday was 76 degrees. Sunday was the warmest day of the weekend with a high of 90 degrees! It was the first time we hit 90 this year and the first time it was 90 degrees or higher since September 6th of last year! Memorial Day was picture perfect. We enjoyed bright sunshine, a nice breeze, and low humidity. Highs were in the upper 70s and lower 80s. One of the warmest locations in the state was Groton with a high of 83 degrees. Temperatures along the entire length of our coastline dropped through the 70s during the afternoon when the breeze turned onshore. The official high at Bradley International was 82 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.