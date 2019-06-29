A 90-DEGREE DAY FRIDAY
For the third time this year and for the second time this month, the temperatures topped at 90° or better at Bradley International Airport with a high of 92°. By this point in time last year, the temperature reached 90 degrees or higher six times. This temperature did not surpass the record high of 97 degrees, set in 1969.
UNSETTLED LAST WEEKEND OF JUNE
Early Warning Weather Alert today
Today has begun with patchy clouds and showers across northern Connecticut. Later this morning and early afternoon, the sky will be partly sunny and the humidity will be higher. There is a slight chance for a shower at any time this morning, but the biggest threat for showers and thunderstorms will come in the afternoon and early evening.
We have already issued an Early Warning Weather Alert in anticipation of strong to severe storms. Some storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. Frequent lightning will be the other danger along with locally heavy downpours. The storms will be hit or miss, meaning that not everyone will get one, but some towns could get hit hard.
We’ll also be keeping track of the temperature. Should the temperature reach 90 degrees or higher at Bradley International, we will have our first heat wave of the year, with three consecutive days with a temperature of at least 90 degrees.
Thunderstorm possible Sunday
Sunday will be partly sunny and a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Thanks to a northwesterly breeze, the humidity will begin to drop as well. However, there will still be some instability in the atmosphere and that means there will be a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm. The air aloft will be exceptionally cold, resulting in pronounced instability. A few thunderstorms may be strong, with hail and gusty wind.
NEXT WEEK
Pleasant Monday
Monday, the first of July, will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies. It will be pleasantly warm with comfortable levels of humidity. Morning lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s, and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
Showers Tuesday
A couple of showers are possible Monday night and Tuesday morning. Otherwise, the sky will become partly to mostly sunny Tuesday and temperatures will rise well into the 80s to near 90 degrees.
July 4th Holiday
Wednesday, the day before the July 4th holiday, should be mostly sunny and warm with highs 85-90. Then, for Independence Day, while not a washout, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm. However, most of the day should be nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs close to 90 degrees!
Friday could be hotter with temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees away from the coast. The humidity will be higher as well thanks to a southerly flow. The sky should be partly sunny, and it looks like the risk for a shower or thunderstorm will be low, at least for now.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
