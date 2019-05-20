THIS WEEK
Warm & Unsettled Today
Today will be a very warm day, and at times unsettled. Highs should exceed 85 degrees this afternoon in inland CT. While a storm system is tracking to the north of New England this morning, we might have a few showers out there, but there's a better chance of strong to severe weather this afternoon and evening. The SPC, (Storm Prediction Center) has placed NW CT in the Slight Risk Category this afternoon and evening, while the rest of the state is one step lower, in the Marginal Risk Category for strong to severe storms. A strong south to southwesterly flow will continue to pump unseasonably warm air into the state. This southwesterly flow will be responsible for the 80+ degree warmth away from Long Island Sound. In fact, it could be the warmest day since October 10th of last year when the high was 85° at Bradley International Airport! With the strong onshore breeze, temperatures should stay in the 70s at the coast.
A cold front will pass through the state this evening, tapping into a humid air mass and more storms could be possible. We're keeping our eye on this situation, since there will be adequate instability for a few stronger thunderstorms here in Connecticut. Gusty winds, hail and strong thunderstorms are all possible.
After the front passes through, a drier and somewhat cooler northwesterly flow will develop tonight. Temperatures should dip into the range of 55-60.
Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low and mid-70s with a strong northwesterly breeze.
Wednesday should start out sunny and cool, then clouds may spread over the state during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.
End of week matters
Thursday looks pretty good! Partly sunny and breezy conditions can be expected with highs in the upper 70s. There may be rain again for the 11th Friday in a row as a warm front passes through the state with clouds and a few showers. Another system may bring rain Saturday evening, then Sunday should be warm with partly sunny skies and a high close to 80 degrees.
Have a great day,
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
