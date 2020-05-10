INCREASINGLY CLOUDY
Tonight will be generally cool and quiet. Clouds will increase in coverage, especially after midnight. The air will not be as cool, with lows in the upper 30s and lower and middle 40s. Rain showers will start to meander close to the state by morning.
STRONG THUNDERSTORMS MONDAY
Another storm system will bring clouds and rain to the state on Monday. Strong thunderstorms may accompany this storm, and an “Early Warning Weather Day” has been launched for this reason.
The day will begin cloudy with showers. These showers will be involved with a warm front that will pass through the state by noon. Once this front has passed, clouds may give way to a little bit of sunshine at times. Any modicum of sunshine will help to bring temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. Although these readings will not be excessively warm, they will be warm enough to create instability that will, in turn, interact with an approaching cold front during the afternoon and evening. The net result will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few of which may turn severe. The main modes of severe weather of concern will be isolated hail and gusty wind.
The greatest likelihood for thundershowers will occur between 1PM and 8 PM.
TUESDAY
A nice day with a partly to mostly sunny sky, but there will be a brisk northwest wind. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s. High pressure will be centered to the west, bringing forth the northwesterly trajectory that will be responsible for the wind and below-average temperatures.
WEDNESDAY
On Wednesday, we will have a pleasant day as well, and the air won’t be quite as cool. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs should range from 60-65. As the cell of high pressure moves closer to the region, the wind will relax.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder! As the high pressure center moves to a position centered east of New England, the flow will turn southwesterly and a warming trend will begin. After a cool morning, temperatures should reach 65-70 away from the coast during the afternoon.
FRIDAY
There is the potential for warmer weather on Friday. Temperatures could easily reach the 70s as the southwesterly flow of milder air strengthens out ahead of an approaching storm system. As the low pressure system passes through New England and that means there will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the latest models are indicating a fair amount of instability may be present during the afternoon. We will be keeping our eyes on the potential for strong thunderstorms.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Saturday and Sunday will be mild and unsettled. The storm system that passed through yesterday will be to our east. The trailing cold front associated with it will stall over the state of Connecticut, close enough that clouds and showers following the boundary will continue to make weather unsettled. The air will remain mild, with highs close to 70, despite clouds and showers. There, again, may be enough instability for thunderstorms, some of which may turn strong.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
