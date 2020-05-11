STRONG THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE TODAY, 5/11/20
Another storm system will bring clouds and rain to the state today. Strong thunderstorms may accompany this storm, and an “Early Warning Weather Day” has been declared for this reason.
The day is off to a cloudy start, and eventually we'll be dealing with showers moving into the state. These showers are associated with a warm front that will pass through the state by noon. Once this front has passed, clouds may give way to a little bit of sunshine at times. Any bit of sunshine will help to bring temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. Although these readings will not be excessively warm, they will be warm enough to create instability that will interact with an approaching cold front during the afternoon and evening. The net result will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few of which may turn severe. The main concern will be isolated hail and gusty wind.
The greatest likelihood for thundershowers will occur between 1PM and 8 PM.
TUESDAY
Tomorrow will be a nice day with a mostly sunny sky, but there will be a brisk northwest wind. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s. High pressure will be centered to the west, bringing forth the northwesterly wind and below-average temperatures.
WEDNESDAY
On Wednesday, we will have a pleasant day as well, and the air won’t be quite as cool. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs should be in the low 60s. As the cell of high pressure moves closer to the region, the wind will relax.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder! As the high pressure center moves to a position centered east of New England, the flow will turn southwesterly and a warming trend will begin. After a cool morning, temperatures should reach into the lower and mid 60s.
FRIDAY
There is the potential for warmer weather on Friday. Temperatures could easily reach the 70s as the southwesterly flow of milder air strengthens out ahead of an approaching storm system. The low pressure system will pass through New England and that means there will be a good chance for showers throughout the day.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Saturday and Sunday will be mild and a bit unsettled. Friday's storm system will be to our east. The trailing cold front associated with it will stall over Connecticut, close enough that clouds and showers will be present. It's not looking like a washout, but there will be showers around from time to time both days. The air will remain mild, with highs in the lower 70s on Saturday and in the mid to upper 60s for Sunday.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
