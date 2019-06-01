THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE
Tonight
We may have a few showers and thunderstorms pass through western-most Connecticut tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms over New York will move east, but intercept stable air over New England. The end result will be their swift demise. The night will otherwise be variably to mainly cloudy and mild, with lows in the 50s and low 60s. Stratus and fog will be possible by dawn, giving a gray hue in the sky over many towns tomorrow morning.
Early Warning Alert Sunday
The day will begin with low clouds and fog in many areas. A few showers may also pass as residual moisture and leftovers from overnight thunderstorms in New York drift through the state. By mid-morning, a lot of that cloudiness will mix out of the sky. A warm and slightly more humid airmass will be in place. We should see partly sunny skies helping to heat the air up into the upper 70s to near 80 by 3 PM.
A risk for showers and thunderstorms will increase after 3 PM. By this point in time, a strong cold front will approach southern New England. A line of showers and thunderstorms will form along this front over New York State and enter Connecticut from the west. Some of the storms could be strong, with gusty wind and isolated pockets of hail. The Storm Prediction Center has projected a low probability chance for severe thunderstorms, so we will need to be “weather aware.” Showers and storms will end Sunday night by around 10 PM.
NEXT WEEK
Monday
Cooler, blustery weather will come Monday. On the heels of the cold front, a strong northwesterly flow will usher in unseasonably cool air for the beginning of next week. Monday will be partly sunny and breezy, and highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s, which will be nearly 10 degrees below normal. While an instability shower is possible, most of the day will be dry. Monday night will be downright chilly with lows in the 40s in many outlying areas!
Tuesday
Tuesday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, and the chilly air will begin to moderate. Temperatures should reach 70 degrees or a little higher during the afternoon.
Wednesday
Wednesday will be warmer. A developing southwesterly breeze will send temperatures rising into the lower 80s away from the coast. The sky will be partly sunny, and a few showers and thunderstorms could move into the state before the afternoon is over.
Thursday
Thursday should be partly sunny and quite warm. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. With a weak cold front nearby, a couple of showers and thunderstorms could pop up in the warmth of the afternoon.
Friday & next weekend
Rain may be possible for part of the day as a wave of low pressure moves to the south of New England. Once this system moves through, warmer air will come by the weekend. Highs Saturday may top off near 90.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
