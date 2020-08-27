HURRICANE LAURA
Extremely dangerous Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron Louisiana at 1am this morning. Maximum sustained winds were 150 mph. Laura is still a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale. The hurricane is causing catastrophic storm surge, catastrophic wind damage, and flash flooding with rainfall up to 15 inches. There have already been numerous tornado warnings over land.
THURSDAY…
We are in Early Warning Weather Alert mode for today, due to the potential for severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire state of Connecticut in an “enhanced” risk area for severe weather. There will be a risk for damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado or two. There will also be the potential for heavy rain and localized poor drainage flooding. The greatest risk for severe weather will come this afternoon. The severe potential will greatly depend on the position of a warm front. Severe weather will be less likely for those who remain on the cooler more stable side of the front. For areas that pop into the warm air sector, severe weather will be more likely. This will also have a huge impact on temperatures. It is possible parts of the state will see highs in the upper 60s and 70s, while other parts of the state see highs in the 80s! It looks like the warmest locations will be to the south and west of the Hartford area.
Weather conditions will quickly settle down tonight. Any lingering showers and storms will end, then the sky will become partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the 60s and areas of fog may form.
FRIDAY…
We should get a break from the unsettled weather on Friday. Most of the day should be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs well up in the 80s. There may be a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon or evening as another disturbance approaches the region from the west.
THE WEEKEND…
The forecast for Saturday is tricky. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with low pressure expected to move into New England. Rainfall could be greatly enhanced if the remnants of Laura spread tropical moisture into the state. If that happens, there is the potential for torrential downpours. If the wrong ingredients come into play, there could be a flash flood potential.
The second half of the weekend looks much better. By then, the tropical moisture will move away to the east of New England, and a cooler, much drier northwesterly flow will take over. Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny, breezy and quite pleasant with highs in the 70s and lower 80s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday looks great! High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and dry air. Morning lows will be in the 50s, and afternoon highs range from 75-80
By Tuesday, September 1st, we should see some changes as high pressure moves offshore and a frontal boundary approaches the region from the west. A southerly flow between these 2 systems will pump higher moisture into the state. Therefore, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies and showers. Thunder is possible as well. Temperatures may stay in the 70s due to abundant cloud cover.
Weather conditions are expected to improve on Wednesday. Rain should end early in the day, then the sky should become partly sunny. It’ll be seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s.
AN AMAZING RECORD BROKEN TUESDAY…
The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport Tuesday. We’ve now had 39 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. This is an incredible record to break since the seasonal average is 17 days 90 or higher. Plus, records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905. That is 115 years of official record keeping!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
