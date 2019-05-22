THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
This evening, we can expect increasing cloudiness, but our weather will remain dry and pleasant through midnight. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s after the sun goes down. Sunset this evening is at 8:11. The sky will be mostly cloudy later tonight and a few showers will develop toward dawn. Overnight lows will range from 50-55 across most of the state.
THURSDAY…
A warm front will approach Southern New England tomorrow, then a cold front will pass through the state tomorrow night. A shower is possible in the morning, then much of the day will be dry. The sky will be mostly cloudy with only limited sunshine, and highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Severe thunderstorms will fire up to the west of New England tomorrow afternoon, and they will reach Connecticut in the late afternoon and early evening. Storms will reach Western Connecticut around 5pm then they will move swiftly across the rest of the state. The stormy weather should be largely over by 10pm. The storms will encounter stable as they move across Connecticut, which means they will weaken. However, a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out especially in Western Connecticut. The main threat will be damaging winds, torrential rain, and perhaps even some hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed far Western Connecticut in a marginal risk area for severe weather.
A drier northwesterly flow will develop later tomorrow night on the heels of the departing cold front. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
FRIDAY…
The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a strong northwesterly breeze. Gusts to over 30 mph are likely. It’ll be a seasonably mild day with highs in the middle 70s.
The wind will subside Friday night as high pressure moves into the region. The sky will be mainly clear, and temperatures will bottom out in the range of 50-55. However, the mercury will dip into the 40s in the normally cooler locations.
THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
The holiday weekend is still looking good, for the most part! Saturday will start out sunny, then we can expect increasing cloudiness by late afternoon. Temperatures will rise well into the 70s away from the coast. A strong southerly breeze will develop as the day progresses. Showers will likely hold off until Saturday night.
Showers should end before dawn Sunday. The rest of the day should be partly sunny and much warmer with highs in the low and middle 80s away from the coast.
Monday, Memorial Day, will be warm as well. Temperatures should reach 80-85 and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny. It now looks like the risk of a late day thunderstorm is low, which is good news if you will be outdoors enjoying the unofficial start to the summer season!
HEATING UP BY MIDWEEK…
A warm front will bring the chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy and highs should be close to 80 degrees. Temperatures could go even higher if the warm front moves through earlier in the day and we break out into afternoon sunshine.
There is a good chance Wednesday will be our first truly hot day of the year. Temperature are expected to soar to 90-95 away from the coast! Despite, the heat, the risk of thunderstorms will be low. The sky is expected to be partly to mostly sunny.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.