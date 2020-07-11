THE WEEKEND
Fay exits today
The very uneventful Fay will move away to the north of Connecticut by today as it continues to weaken. There will be a few lingering showers but should then see a mix of clouds and sunshine; the weather will otherwise be hot and humid. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees, but the heat index (how both heat and humidity combined “feels”) will be in the 90s. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the sultry afternoon conditions and they will linger into the evening. Some storms could become severe with a threat of gusty wind. These storms will also be capable of producing torrential downpours, and therefore flash flooding will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly all of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe storms.
Quieter tonight
Weather conditions wills settle down tomorrow night. The sky will be partly cloudy, and areas of fog will form. Lows should be near 70.
Quieter Sunday
Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days. The risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be low. However, it will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
NEXT WEEK
Monday
Monday should be partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be near 90 once again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the afternoon.
Tuesday
Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. However, the humidity should drop off a little. The risk of a shower or storm will be low.
Wednesday
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. However, the humidity should be tolerable, which will certainly be a welcome change.
Thursday & Friday
There is the potential for some very hot weather Thursday and Friday. The air will turn more humid as well. Temperatures are expected to reach 90-95 both days. Thursday should be dry with a partly sunny sky. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.