9:00 PM UPDATE…
The sky is cloudy or mostly cloudy, but there is no precipitation being reported in the state at this hour. It is a cool, comfortable night with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. The cool spots are Danielson, Lebanon, and Storrs where the current temperature is 59 degrees. Meanwhile, the temperature is 66 degrees in Hartford and 68 degrees in New Haven and Bridgeport. Dew point temperatures range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s and wind conditions range from calm to southeasterly at 9 mph in Hartford, Bridgeport, and New Haven.
Previous Discussion…
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Temperatures reached 70-75 across most of the state this afternoon and we saw a mix of clouds and sunshine. This evening will be partly cloudy and quite comfortable with temperatures dropping back through the 60s. The sky will become cloudy tonight in advance of an approaching warm front. Temperatures will bottom out in the 50s and lower 60s.
FRIDAY…
Changes are on the way for tomorrow. A vigorous low pressure system will race by to our north through Canada and a cold front will approach New England from the west. The front won’t pass through Connecticut until late Friday night. In advance of the front, a southwesterly breeze will gather strength during the afternoon and the air will turn more humid. Temperatures will rise into the 70s and dew point temperatures will rise into the 60s. Morning clouds will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few scattered showers are possible in the morning, but most of the day will be dry.
There will be a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to our north and west Friday evening. The storms will weaken considerably as they move into Connecticut after midnight, but a strong storm can’t be ruled out especially in the northern and western portions of the state. The Storm Prediction Center has placed that part of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather, which is a downgrade from the “slight” risk that was in the forecast earlier today. It’ll be mild and muggy tomorrow night with lows in the 60s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUTUMN…
There may be a lingering shower or two early Saturday morning. Otherwise, we expect improving weather conditions throughout the day as the cold front moves away to the south of New England. The sky will become partly sunny and the humidity will drop. Cooler air will lag behind the front and therefore temperatures should reach 75-80. The air will turn much cooler Saturday night as we welcome the autumn season! The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:54 pm. Temperatures will drop into the 50s by late Saturday night, perhaps even the 40s in the Litchfield Hills!
A large high pressure system will build into New England on Sunday with cool, dry air. The front to the south of New England will be the focus of clouds and showers. However, we believe high pressure will win out. Therefore, we expect a refreshing day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. Sunday night will be quite cool with lows 45-55 and the sky will be clear to partly cloudy.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will shift into Northern New England and Eastern Canada on Monday. Here in Connecticut, we’ll have a cool northeasterly to easterly wind. Temperatures may not rise out of the 60s. This ocean flow will also spread clouds into the state Monday afternoon or evening. Spotty light rain may develop by late Monday night and temperatures will bottom out in the 50s.
By Tuesday, high pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes and this will allow a warm front to move northward toward New England. The result will be occasional light rain and drizzle. It’ll be a cool day with highs in the 60s and lower 70s.
By Wednesday, Connecticut will be in the warm air sector. Temperatures should reach the 70s to near 80 degrees and the air will be quite humid. A strong cold front will move into Connecticut Wednesday afternoon and that means showers and thunderstorms are likely. Temperatures will drop markedly by late afternoon and evening after the cold front moves through.
High pressure and dry air will take over by Thursday. Therefore, we can expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
