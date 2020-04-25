10:00 PM UPDATE
It is a quiet Friday evening across the state. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. The temperature is 37 degrees in Lakeville, 41 degrees in Bristol, 42 degrees in Waterbury, and 46 degrees in West Haven. The temperature in Hartford is 44 degrees, and 43 degrees in Groton. The wind is very light, and many locations are reporting calm conditions at this hour.
It is going to be a bright and chilly Saturday morning, but the afternoon will be dry and seasonably mild!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
Previous Discussion...
CLEARING TONIGHT
After a soggy Friday, the clouds and rain will exit tonight. The storm system causing the rain will move far enough away to the east to drag its clouds out of the area. When all is finished, we won’t receive much more than a tenth of an inch more rain. With the sky partly to mostly clear by morning, lows will dip into the 30s in most towns. There will be patchy frost in some areas sheltered from the breeze.
SUNNY SATURDAY
Saturday will be a beautiful day. High pressure will build into the Northeast from southern Canada and the Ohio Valley. The slowly sinking air within this air mass will be the key to keeping the cloud count low. The air will still be cool; highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, when the seasonal average high is usually in the middle 60s.
RAIN RETURNS SUNDAY
Rain will return by afternoon Sunday. A low pressure center will form over the southern U.S. It will spread clouds into the sky Saturday night and Sunday morning. A few outer-storm showers may also sprout up during that time frame. A northeasterly breeze will also form, pulling cool air down from the Maritimes and the Atlantic Ocean. So, the day will be cool and clammy as the rain starts. Highs will likely only be in the 40s and lower 50s.
Rain will be steady Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. It will be possible for the state to receive 0.5” or more in many parts of the state during this timeframe.
STILL WET MONDAY
Monday will be wet, too. The storm system that will have arrived Sunday will not be quick to go. Periods of rain will continue, especially during the morning. Only slowly during the afternoon will rain dissipate. The clouds will likely linger, however, as will the chilly air. Highs again will only be in the 40s and lower 50s.
FAIR WEATHER TUESDAY
The weather will improve Tuesday. A high pressure cell will move into the state from the west. The result will be a beautiful, slightly cooler than average day. Partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s will be likely
CLOUDIER WEDNESDAY
Most of Wednesday will also bring fair weather. Although the cell of high pressure will be moving east and low pressure, with its leading warm front, will be approaching, most of the day will be dry. The day will also begin with partly sunny weather, but clouds will fill in the sky as the afternoon comes. Highs will again be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A few showers will start to drift into the state either during the late afternoon or evening, as the system gets closer.
T’STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY
Thunderstorms will be possible Thursday. As the storm system comes closer and a warm front passes to our north, rain will be likely. Once the front has cleared the state, there may be a lull in the rain. At this time, it is possible that a few breaks of sun may appear – though not likely. The problem with sunshine appearing at this time would be instability. Already models are saying that there will be enough “elevated” instability to support thunder and lightning embedded in the rain; it could even be supportive of wind gusts and small hail. Should the sun make an appearance, the instability will only go up and stronger thunderstorms may be likely. Another storm system will impact the state by the end of next week.
Right now, we are forecasting highs in the mid 50s, with the idea that no sun will appear through the clouds. Should sun break through the clouds, highs would pass 60 degrees.
UNSETTLED FRIDAY
Unsettled weather will continue Friday. Scattered showers will be possible, as an upper level low pressure system glides across the region. These will sometimes allow for sunshine mixed with clouds, but then as the air warms with the syn, clouds congest and showers become most likely. So, as the air warms in the peekaboo sun, the shower chance will increase.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
