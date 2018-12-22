RIVER FLOODING
After Fridays 1.5-3.5” of rain, river flooding has persisted. Flood warnings continue for the full length of the Connecticut River, portions of the Housatonic River and Still River. In most cases, the flooding has been minor and will stay so, only impacting the lowest of flood plain near the river. The Still River in Brookfield, however, has reportedly been breached a little farther, flooding come parking areas and other interests along the river.
Most of the river flooding should subside late tomorrow and Monday.
THE LAST WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS
Tonight
Colder, drier air will continue to move into the state from the west. Northwesterly wind will diminish some, but not completely, and the sky will clear out more, especially after midnight as high pressure moves closer. The result will be for the night air to turn seasonably cold with lows in the 20s.
Sunday
Sunday will be quite pleasant. High pressure will move into Upstate New York, resulting in mostly sunny skies. It’ll be breezy and brisk with highs in the low and middle 40s.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY
Light snow Christmas Eve
There may be a chance for a little snow Christmas Eve. A weak storm system, or “clipper,” will slip out to sea to the south of New England Sunday night and Monday morning. It will merge with a weak storm moving northeast into the Ohio Valley, a storm that will add a little Gulf of Mexico moisture to the equation. It will deliver a period of light snow or a wintry mix of snow and rain. Right now, we think most of the precipitation will be light snow, with any mixing reserved for areas immediately along I-95. Accumulations will be light, totaling a coating-2” by noon.
This system will slip out to sea Monday afternoon and weather conditions will improve. The sky will become partly sunny and a brisk northwest breeze will develop. A brief rain or snow shower may pass during the afternoon but will be of little consequence. Temperatures will reach the lower 40s.
Monday night will be mainly clear. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s then into the 20s by Christmas morning.
Sunny Christmas Day
Tuesday, Christmas Day, will be mostly sunny, breezy and seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s! The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the teens to near 20 degrees Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY
Pleasant Wednesday
A very weak storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Wednesday. It should have little or no impact on our weather. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and it will be breezy and chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and cold with a diminishing wind. Temperatures will dip into the range of 15-25.
A storm late Thursday - Friday
The next storm will take aim at the Northeast later in the week. We can expect increasing cloudiness Thursday, and rain or a wintry mix should develop in the late afternoon or evening. Highs will be near 40 degrees.
The storm system will move through the Northeast on Friday, but the atmosphere will be much warmer by then. Therefore, we expect periods of rain Friday with highs near 50 degrees, perhaps in the 50s.
NEXT WEEKEND
Next weekend will begin pleasantly as high pressure builds into the region from Upstate New York. Friday’s departing storm will help stir wind and add a few clouds to the sky early in the day, but the trend will be for chilly, sunny weather.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
