THE WEEKEND
Tonight
Tonight will be clear, calm, and chilly with lows in the 20s. High pressure will remain in control, thereby creating the clear sky. Under the clear the sky, radiational cooling will be at a premium, offering another cold night.
Mild Sunday
By Sunday, we’ll enjoy a taste of early spring! The sky will be sunny, and temperatures will reach or exceed 50 degrees over interior portions of the state. An onshore breeze from off the cold water in Long Island Sound will probably limit shoreline highs to the 40s. The water temperature is currently in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK
Nice Monday
Monday will be another nice day. Expect a partly sunny sky and mild temperatures, with highs 50-55.
Stormy midweek
A storm will track through the Great Lakes Region Monday night and Tuesday. A warm front will likely hang up to the south of New England. Therefore, we expect a cloudy, cool day with periods of rain and drizzle. Highs will only be in the 40s. There will be more rain and drizzle at times Tuesday night. Lows will be in the 30s thanks to a raw northeasterly flow.
Another storm will take aim at the northeast on Wednesday. Areas of drizzle and fog will give way to a steadier rain during the afternoon and evening. It is going to be a chilly day with a strong northeasterly breeze, and highs in the low to middle 40s. At some point Tuesday or Wednesday, sleet or wet snow could mix in especially over the higher elevations of northern Connecticut.
Colder at week’s end
Rain could change to snow briefly before ending Thursday morning. The rest of Thursday will be mostly cloudy and windy. Highs will be in the 40s. The northwesterly wind will usher colder air into the state for the end of the week. Temperatures will dip into the 20s Thursday night, and highs on Friday will be in the 30s at best. There will be a gusty northwesterly wind that will certainly add to the chill.
Cold & windy Saturday
There may also be scattered showers of snow. A weak disturbance will cross the skies, which will produce a scattering of snow showers off and on through the day. Any accumulation will be light.
Saturday will be windy, cold, and sunny. Arctic high pressure will try to build into the region, allowing for a pretty day, albeit cold.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

