Cold and sunny today
We will have another cold day today, but not quite as cold as Saturday, with highs going well into the 30s. In addition, today will be another dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies.
At the same time, we will be missing out on a troublesome storm that will continue to be dumping heavy snow on portions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Already, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southwestern Virginia and western North Carolina. These areas could see 8-16” of snow especially in the higher elevations. This large storm will move off the Carolina and Georgia coasts, far to the south of New England. Therefore, we don’t have to worry about it!
Sunday night should be clear to partly cloudy and cold with lows 15-25.
NEXT WEEK
Another miss Monday
Another storm will develop off the Georgia and Carolina Coast on Monday. However, it will take a similar track far to the south of New England, continuing the stretch of dry weather here at home. So, Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will range from 35-40.
As a cold front passes during the day, we can’t completely rule out a shower or flurry, but most models say that the cold front shall pass without precipitation.
Slightly colder Tuesday through Thursday
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and colder with lows 15-20 and highs in the middle 30s. Temperatures will likely remain below normal Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday should be partly sunny with lows in the teens and highs in the mid to upper 30s. With high pressure in place, Thursday should be mostly sunny. Once again, we expect lows in the teens and highs in the 30s.
We will be keeping a close watch on an ocean storm, the one that bypassed us on Monday. As it intensifies, it may develop a “trowal” feature, which is an extension of the low pressure system out to the west or northwest of its center, as warm air is lofted above two colliding cold air masses. This development may send snow showers into eastern New England, especially the Cape and the Islands of Massachusetts. If there is any farther westward development, we might have to introduce snow showers to our forecast Wednesday.
Storm approaches Friday and Saturday
By Friday, temperatures should rebound, reaching or exceeding 40 degrees. The dry pattern will finally break down by this point (after 12 consecutive storm-free days!) as a significant low pressure system takes aim at New England. Clouds will spread over the state on Friday, but rain will hold off until late Friday afternoon or night and Saturday. This storm is expected to take a warm track to the west of New England, which means snow is highly unlikely during most of the storm. As the storm exits and cold air streams into the atmosphere from the west and southwest, rain may end as a little wet snow late Saturday night.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
