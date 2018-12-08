A DRY AND COLD WEEKEND
If you have errands to run this weekend in preparation for the holidays, the weather will not slow you down. The air will remain cold and the sky will be bright both days.
Saturday
Today will be the colder of the two weekend days. Highs will range from the 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 30s at the coast. At least the wind won’t be too much of a bother. Sunshine will likely mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon.
The sky will become mainly clear tonight and the mercury will bottom out in the teens.
Sunday
We will have another cold day Sunday, but not quite as cold as Saturday. Sunday will be another dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Plus, it won’t be quite as cold as tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 30s expected.
At the same time, we will be missing out on a troublesome storm that will dump heavy snow on portions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Already, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southwestern Virginia and western North Carolina. These areas could see 8-16” of snow especially in the higher elevations. This large storm will move off the Carolina and Georgia coasts, far to the south of New England. Therefore, we don’t have to worry about it!
Sunday night should be clear to partly cloudy and cold with lows 15-25.
NEXT WEEK
Another storm will develop off the Georgia and Carolina Coast on Monday. However, it will take a similar track far to the south of New England, continuing the stretch of dry weather here at home.
Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will range from 35-40. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and colder with lows 15-20 and highs in the middle 30s. Temperatures will likely remain below normal Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday should be partly sunny with lows in the teens and highs in the mid to upper 30s. With high pressure in place, Thursday should be mostly sunny. Once again, we expect lows in the teens and highs in the 30s. By Friday, temperatures should rebound, reaching or exceeding 40 degrees. The dry pattern will finally break down by this point (after 12 consecutive storm-free days!) as a significant low pressure system takes aim at New England. Clouds will spread over the state on Friday, but rain will hold off until Friday night and Saturday. This storm is expected to take a warm track to the west of New England, which means snow is highly unlikely.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
