Thanks to high pressure, we’ll enjoy a very pleasant day! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be crisp and cool. Highs will range from 50-55, and a brisk northwesterly breeze could gust to 20 mph or higher.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, and lows should range from 25-35.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A storm is likely for the end of the week, but it won’t be a big snow maker for Connecticut. Snow will impact some parts of the state, but everyone will feel the cold northwest wind that will follow the storm.
The storm will begin with clouds overspreading the state tomorrow, and rain will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will range from 50-55.
Rain should mix with or change to snow in parts of the state tomorrow night. This will most likely happen in the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut. Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s and 30s with the coldest readings in the Litchfield Hills, where snow is more likely.
The storm will move swiftly, which means rain and snow will end before dawn Friday morning. Snowfall accumulations will range from little or nothing across most of the state to perhaps up to 1” in the hills of Northern and Western Connecticut. The main concern will be the strong northwest wind that could gust to 40 mph or higher. Plus, it will usher in the coldest air of the season, thus far! Highs will only be in the 30s to near 40 degrees on Friday. The wind chill by Friday evening will be in the teens and lower 20s. You’ll need to bundle up if you plan on attending a Friday night football game.
High pressure will move into New England Friday night and that means the wind will gradually subside, and the sky will be clear. This will allow temperatures to drop into the teens and lower 20s. It will be the coldest night of the season, thus far!
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be mostly sunny since the ridge of high pressure will remain in place. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s, but the wind won’t be much of a bother.
High pressure will move offshore on Sunday, and a cold front will approach New England from the west. Therefore, a southerly flow of milder air will develop. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s Sunday afternoon, and it will be breezy. The sky will become mostly cloudy, but showers should hold off until Sunday night, which is good timing.
The cold front will move across the state Sunday night with a few rain showers that may mix with some wet snow in the hills. Temperatures will dip into the 30s by dawn Monday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Another shot of cold air will arrive early next week. Monday will be partly sunny, but highs will only range from 40-45. Plus, a gusty northwest wind will certainly add to the chill.
Tuesday will be quite chilly with lows in the upper teens and 20s, and highs only in the 30s to near 40 degrees. We’ll be keeping an eye on the evolution of a coastal storm that could bring snow to the state if it tracks close enough to the coast.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
OCTOBER 2019…
October went into the record books as a mild and wet month for the Greater Hartford Area. The average temperature was 55.2 degrees at Bradley International, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. Rainfall was 6.94”, which is 2.57” above normal. The warmest temperature was 83 degrees on October 2nd, and the coldest temperature was 33 degrees on the 5th and the 16th. The high temperature on Halloween was 74 degrees, which is a tie for the 2nd warmest Halloween on record!
WINTER STORM ALFRED & SUPERSTORM SANDY…
It was on October 29th in 2011 when a freak pre-Halloween storm named Winter Storm Alfred pounded the state with heavy wet snow. Heavy snow fell in the afternoon and evening, and it all came to an end shortly after midnight. When it was over, 884,000 customers were left in the dark. It was the worst power outage on record for Connecticut! Some customers were without power for 2 weeks. More than a foot of wet snow fell on some Connecticut towns and this happened when many trees still had plenty of leaves. As a result, numerous trees and powerlines came crashing to the ground. Halloween was cancelled or postponed in many communities due to the dangerous conditions.
Exactly 1 year later, on October 29th in 2012, Superstorm Sandy slammed into New Jersey. There was plenty of damage in Connecticut as well with historic coastal flooding. Winds gusted to hurricane force, reaching 76 mph in Groton and Bridgeport. Numerous trees and powerlines were knocked down. It was the state’s 2nd worst power outage on record with more than 856,000 customers left in the dark.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
