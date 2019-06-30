THIS WEEK....
Pleasant Monday
Monday, the first of July, will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies. The air will be pleasantly warm and dry. With dew point temperatures remaining in the 50s, Monday may turn out to be the most comfortable day of the week as afternoon highs reach into the low to mid-80s.
Showers Tuesday
A couple of showers are possible Monday night and Tuesday morning. Otherwise, the sky will become partly to mostly sunny Tuesday and temperatures will rise well into the 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity will creep back up again, with dew point temperatures in the 60s.
July 4th and Friday
Wednesday, the day before the July 4th holiday, should be mostly sunny and warm with highs 85-90. Then, for Independence Day, while not a washout, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm. However, most of the day should be nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs close to 90 degrees!
Friday could be hotter with temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees away from the coast. The humidity will be higher as well thanks to a southerly flow. The sky should be partly sunny, and it looks like the risk for a shower or thunderstorm will be low, at least for now.
Thunderstorms Saturday
Saturday will begin with sunshine, high humidity and heat. Highs will go into the 90s. During the middle and late afternoon, a cold front will move southeast into New England from southern Canada and crash into the heat and humidity. Showers and thunderstorms will result from this “meteorological power play.”
Warm and sunny Sunday
Next Sunday will be warm and partly sunny as a cell of high pressure comes over the sky above.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
