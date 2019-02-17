THE PRESIDENTS’ DAY WEEKEND
A pleasant Sunday
With high pressure in place, today will be nice and quiet. The sky will be bright and sunny in the morning, then a veil of high cirrus clouds will arrive by mid to late afternoon. The air will be seasonably chilly with highs ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s, but the wind will be light throughout the day.
Snow will develop tonight, most likely around or after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the 20s. A developing storm system over the Ohio Valley will be moving toward New England. It appears its track will help to maintain the requisite cold air for an all-snow or nearly-all-snow event.
Snow Monday
Snow will be likely Monday morning and it will impact the morning commute. Fortunately, Monday is a holiday for many, so the traffic count should be lower. Snow will gradually taper off to flurries during the afternoon and the storm system slips by to the southeast of New England. At this point, we are forecasting a light snowfall of 1-4”, but we are still entertaining the idea that there could be a few pockets of isolated higher amounts. With clouds and lingering snow in the afternoon, highs will be limited to the 30s.
PLEASANT TUESDAY
High pressure will provide a northwesterly flow of dry, colder air for Tuesday. The sky will be sunny and there will be a stiff northwesterly breeze. Morning lows will be in the teens to near 20, and afternoon highs will be in the 30s. Temperatures will fall back into the teens in many locations Tuesday night with clear skies and a light wind. Clouds may overspread the state before dawn Wednesday.
A STORM WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
A storm will impact Connecticut Wednesday and Thursday. The timing and precipitation types are still in question. At this point, it looks like snow will develop Wednesday, hopefully after the morning commute. Snow could mix with or change to sleet and rain toward evening, especially in southern Connecticut. Highs will be in the 30s. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will impact the state Wednesday night. The greatest accumulation of snow will be in northern Connecticut, where precipitation could remain more snow with less ice and rain. Lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s. The GFS is the colder guidance model with the storm moving off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. If the GFS is accurate, the northern extent of the rain/snow line will be somewhere in Connecticut. Meanwhile, the European Model is forecasting a milder track closer to New England Coast. If the European Model is accurate, the rain/snow line will reach northern New England. The storm will depart Thursday afternoon and weather conditions will improve. The wintry precipitation will end Thursday afternoon and we may see some partial clearing before the day is over. Highs should range from 35-40.
PROBLEM-FREE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
High pressure will move into the Northeast for the end of next week. Therefore, Friday should be partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cold with highs in the 30s to possibly near 40 degrees. The weather will remain problem-free Saturday, too. As the next storm system gets closer, high-altitude clouds will start to spread across the sky. The day will otherwise be dry and milder, with highs in the upper-40s, if not close to 50 degrees.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
