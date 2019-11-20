THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a dreary day with rain, drizzle, and even some wet snow in the hills, weather conditions will finally improve tonight. Any lingering sprinkles and flurries will end this evening then the sky will become clear overnight. It is going to be a chilly evening with temperatures will be in the 30s and lower 40s this evening. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze most of the night.
THURSDAY…
The ridge of high pressure will crest over New England tomorrow, and that means we’ll enjoy a very pleasant day. In fact, tomorrow will be the nicest day of the week with plenty of sunshine! Plus, the wind will become light, and the air will be seasonably cool with afternoon highs in the 40s to around 50 degrees.
Thursday night will start out clear, then we’ll likely see an increase in cloud cover after midnight. A shower is possible after midnight, but temperatures will stay above freezing. Lows will be mostly in the 30s.
BRIEFLY MILDER FRIDAY…
A cold front will sweep through the state Friday, during the late morning and early afternoon. In advance of the front there will be a southwesterly flow of milder air. Temperatures will rise into the 50s briefly, then the air will turn colder later in the day. Temperatures will be in the 30s and lower 40s by early evening. The front won’t have much moisture to work with, which means rainfall will be limited. However, a passing shower is possible. The passage of the front will be followed by a gusty west to northwest wind. In fact, gusts to 40 mph or higher are possible during the afternoon and evening.
Friday night will be blustery and colder with lows in the 20s and lower 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will start out nice. Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze in the morning, but the wind will subside during the afternoon as a ridge of high pressure moves into New England from the west.
A storm will bring rain to the state late Saturday night and most of the day Sunday. The storm will track close to the coast of Southern New England, which is a warmer track for us. That’s why we’re forecasting a rain event. It is going to be a breezy, raw day with highs only in the low and middle 40s. However, wet snow may mix in over the hills toward the tail end of the storm, during the afternoon and early evening. This is when the atmosphere aloft may become just cold enough to support snow.
The storm will move away to the east of New England Sunday night and weather conditions will improve. The clouds will clear away, a gusty northwest wind will gradually subside. Temperatures will dip into the 20s to near 30 by morning.
THANKSGIVING WEEK…
Monday is shaping up to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 40s. A large area of high pressure set up shop across the Eastern United States on Tuesday. Therefore, it will be a plesant day with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Wednesday, the busy travel day before Thanksgiving, will be mostly cloudy, windy and mild with highs in the 50s. A strong cold front will sweep across the state during the afternoon with a round of showers. The air will turn colder late Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Thanksgiving Day will be dry, but windy and quite chilly. Highs will be in the 40s at best.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.