TODAY, 3/5/20…
Today will be a nice late winter day. The sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will rise close to 50, give or take a few degrees. That is still about 6 degrees warmer than normal. A brisk northwesterly breeze will make it feel a little cooler.
The sky will start out clear this evening, then we should see an increase in cloud cover after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
FRIDAY…
A storm will pass out to sea well to the south and east of New England tomorrow. Therefore, it will not have a direct impact on our weather. However, unsettled air aloft will produce plenty of clouds and a risk of rain showers during the afternoon. Highs will range from 45-50.
As the atmosphere turns colder tomorrow evening, rain will mix with or change to snow. There could be up to 1” of snow in the higher elevations of the state, while other locations could see just a slushy coating of snow. Lows will be near 30 or 32 degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will start out cloudy and there may be some lingering flurries in the morning. The sky will then become sunny as high pressure approaches New England from the west. However, it will be windy and chilly with highs only 40-45. Saturday night will be clear and cold with lows mostly in the 20s.
The cold air will quickly depart on Sunday as a milder west to southwesterly flow develops. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky!
Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead 1 hour when you go to bed Saturday night as we will “spring forward” to Daylight Saving time! Because of the time change, the sun will rise at 7:13 Sunday morning, and it will set at 6:50 in the evening!
NEXT WEEK…
The warming trend will peak early next week! A strong southwesterly breeze is expected to send temperatures rising to 60-65 on Monday. Shoreline communities will be cooler with highs in the 50s due to a wind from off the chilly water in Long Island Sound. It's looking like a dry day too with at least a partly sunny sky.
Clouds and showers are expected to return to Connecticut on Tuesday, but it will still be unseasonably mild with highs near 60.
If the GFS guidance model is correct, Wednesday will be much cooler as a strong north to northeasterly flow develops. Highs may be limited to the low and middle 40s, and the sky should be partly to mostly cloudy.
WINTER STORM WAYNE…
Yesterday was the one year anniversary of Winter Storm Wayne! Much of the state received 4-12” of snow, but some locations got even more. The grand total in Pomfret was 16.5”. We did not have 23 named storms last season, since we did not start with the letter “A”, which is what we normally do. Instead, for the first time since Channel 3 has been naming storms (since 1971), we started with the letter “Z”, and we work our way backwards through the alphabet. Therefore, Wayne was the 4th named storm of the season!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
FEBRUARY 2020, AND THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
February went into the record books as a mild month with very little snow! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees warmer than normal. Only 12 other Februarys have been warmer over the last 115 years. The warmest February on record was in 1998, when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. This February, however, was one of the least snowy on record with only 0.4” of snow! 1912 and 1925 are tied for the least snowy February on record with only 0.1” of snow. Total precipitation for the month was 3.19”, which is 0.30” above normal. This includes rainfall plus the water equivalent of any snow and ice.
The average temperature for the Meteorological Winter comes in at 33.0 degrees. For record keeping purposes the Meteorological Winter includes all of December, January, and February. The average temperature in December was 31.7 degrees, which was very close to normal. However, the average temperature in January was 33.1 degrees, which was 7.0 degrees above normal. It was the 9th warmest January on record! As stated above, February’s average temperature was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees above normal. Despite the mild weather most of this winter, we did not make the top 5 warmest winters on record. Instead, it was a tie for 10th place with the winter of 1948-1949, and 2016-2017. The warmest winter on record was the winter of 2001-02 when the average temperature was 35.2 degrees. The warmest temperature this winter was 70 degrees on January 12th. The coldest temperature was 4 degrees only 10 days later on January 22nd.
Total precipitation for the winter was 12.91”, which is 3.35” above normal. Total snowfall was 25.7”, which is 5.0” below normal. However, most of the snow fell in December. December had 22.0” of snow, which made it the 6th snowiest December on record. However, the combined snowfall total for January and February was only 3.7”. It turned out to be a boring winter for snow lovers! We only had 1 named storm and that was Winter Storm Abel on December 1st through the 3rd. Snowfall ranged from as little as 1” to 18.5” in North Granby.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
