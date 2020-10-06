TODAY…
With high pressure centered to the southeast of New England, a southerly flow of mild air will develop. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Patchy morning fog will dissipate leading to a mix of clouds and sunshine during the afternoon. Isolated showers will be possible through midday.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
A storm system will track across Canada and far Northern New England tomorrow, and it will drag a fast-moving cold front across Connecticut later in the day. In advance of the front there will be a strong southwesterly breeze, and it will send temperatures rising into the 70s away from the coast. There will be a chance for a passing shower during the mid-to-late afternoon and a few showers could linger into early Wednesday evening. While a few isolated thunderstorms are possible as well, the best chance severe weather will be north of the Mass Pike.
Behind the front, a gusty northwest wind will usher colder air into Connecticut. Thursday will be partly sunny, windy and cool. We'll start the day with temperatures in the 40s, then we're forecasting highs from 60 to 65 (but temperatures may not rise out of the 50s in the Litchfield Hills). The northwest wind could gust as high as 40 mph.
Thursday night, the combination of a clear sky and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s in many outlying areas!
FRIDAY…
We will end the week with some crisp, cool autumn weather with high pressure providing plenty of sunshine. Highs Friday afternoon will range from the upper 50s in the Litchfield Hills to 60-65 elsewhere.
THE COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND…
Thanks to a strong southwesterly flow of warmer air, temperatures will rise dramatically Saturday. We expect temperatures to soar well into the 70s away from the coast, and the sky should be mostly sunny!
Saturday night will be unseasonably mild with lows in the 50s.
Sunday will be mild as well. There is a good chance temperatures will rise into the 70s once again. However, there are some big forecasting challenges for Sunday and Monday, Columbus Day --- a lot depends on the track of Delta. The 25th named storm of the season has rapidly intensified, is now a Cat 2 hurricane and is forecast to become a major hurricane. Before the week is over, Delta is forecast to slam into the U.S. Central Gulf Coast. From there, it will weaken after moving over land. Our models are indicating the remnants will pass through the Mid-Atlantic Region either late Sunday or early next week. The GFS model is much faster than the European Model as it has rain moving into Connecticut Sunday afternoon, and the wet weather could linger into Monday morning. Meanwhile, the European Model has Connecticut on the northern fringe of the rain shield late Monday or Monday night. It is possible high pressure to our north will deflect the moisture to the south of New England. That means, we may not have any rain at all. Since there are so many possibilities at this point, the forecast for the later part of the holiday weekend comes with a high degree of uncertainty.
For now, we are forecasting a chance for rain late Monday or Monday night, but that forecast is highly subject to change. Monday should be cooler than Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
-----------------------------------------
SEPTEMEBER 2020…
September ended with a big rainstorm across much of Connecticut, but most of the month was very dry. We only had measurable rainfall on 6 of the 30 days, and there was a 16 day stretch from the 11th through the 26th where there was only a trace of rain. Total rainfall at Bradley International Airport was 2.11”, which is 1.77” below normal. It was also a little warmer than normal. The average temperature was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degree above normal. The highest temperature was 86 degrees on the 8th, and the lowest temperature was 33 degrees on the 20th.
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
October is here! During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low drops from 46 degrees on the 1st to 37 degrees on the 31st. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice. It happened on October 2, 1927 and October 7, 1963. It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on October 18, 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
