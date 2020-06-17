THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The sky will be mainly clear this evening, then it will become partly to mostly cloudy overnight due to an onshore flow. Areas of fog may form after midnight, especially near the coast. While it won’t be as cool as recent nights, it will still be quite comfortable. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
High pressure will remain in control of our weather through Friday. Meanwhile, an upper level low that is spinning around over the Mid-Atlantic Region will start to lift northward, but it will weaken as it does so.
Tomorrow, morning clouds and areas of fog will give way to a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will range from the 70s at the beaches to well up in the 80s over interion portions of the state. The humidity will be slightly higher, but it will still be in the comfortable range. Areas of lows clouds and fog will form tomorrow night. It’ll be mild and muggier with lows mostly in the 60s.
By Friday, high pressure will slip offshore, and a southerly flow will pump higher humidity into the state. Dew points are expected to rise well into the 60s statewide. The air will also be quite warm with highs in the upper 80s away from the coast. Beach temperatures will be closer to 80 degrees. With the upper level low getting a little closer, there may be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in Western Connecticut during the afternoon or evening. The best chance for showers will be across New York State and Pennsylvania.
THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
Summer officially arrives on Saturday, June 20th at 5:44 in the afternoon, and it is certainly going to feel like summer throughout the weekend, and beyond! Saturday will be partly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees, and the air will be humid with dew points at least in the 60s. The heat index (what you feel) will be in the low and middle 90s. Sunday will be partly sunny, warm and humid with highs 85-90. There will be relief at the beaches with highs in the 70s and lower 80s both days.
With the remnants of the upper level low passing through the region, isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up during the heat of the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. However, they will be hit or miss. Some towns could get a good downpour (which is what we really need), but many cities and towns could go through the weekend completely dry.
NEXT WEEK…
The hot, humid weather will continue Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Each day the mercury will rise close to 90 away from the coast. Tuesday could be the hottest day with highs in the lower 90s. The humidity will remain high as well. The first heat wave of the year is possible. All we need are 3 consecutive days of 90-degree heat to have an official heat wave in Connecticut. It’ll be close! All 3 days will be partly sunny after areas of low clouds and fog burn off in the morning. Perhaps the best chance for a shower or thunderstorm over the next 7 days will be on Monday. Tuesday could be rain-free. The risk for a shower or thunderstorm may return on Wednesday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
