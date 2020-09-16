THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A southerly flow of milder air developed across the state today, and its that flow that will hold temperatures up tonight. This evening will be breezy and quite comfortable with temperatures in the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, which is considerably milder than the last several nights. The sky will be partly cloudy and a bit hazy as will continue to have smoke aloft from wildfires out west.
THURSDAY…
A cold front will move into Southern New England tomorrow afternoon and evening. Before it arrives, temperatures will reach 75-80! The front will have very little moisture to work with, which means the chance for showers will be low. There will only be a few isolated to widely scattered light rain showers tomorrow evening.
The front will shift to the south of New England tomorrow night, and a cooler northerly flow will develop. Lows will be in the 50s.
FRIDAY…
The remnants of Sally will pass out to sea to the south of New England on Friday. That is not good news since much of the state is in a moderate to severe drought. However, we don’t want to have too much rain all at once, which can often happen with tropical systems.
It is possible we’ll see a few showers near the coast Friday morning. Otherwise, clouds will give way to a partly to mostly sunny sky during the afternoon. A northerly breeze will continue to usher cool air into the state. Highs will be in the 60s.
The air will turn sharply cooler Friday night. Under a mainly clear sky, the mercury will dip into the range of 35-45 across the state! Frost will be possible by late Friday night in the normally colder locations.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
It will feel much more like October this weekend with high pressure and crisp, cool air in place across all of New England! Saturday will be bright and sunny, but highs will only be in the low and middle 60s. There will be a brisk northerly breeze as well.
A large high pressure system will move into Northern New England Saturday night. The sky will be clear, and the wind will become lighter. As a result, temperatures will dip into the 30s and lower 40s. Scattered frost is likely in the normally colder locations. Should the northerly breeze continue to stir most of the night, it won’t be quite as cool.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and brisk! Highs will be in the low and middle 60s, and there will be a light north to northeasterly breeze. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with lows 35-40. Once again, scattered frost will be possible in the cold spots.
AUTUMN ARRIVES NEXT WEEK…
Autumn will officially arrive on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur 9:31 am. As we transition from summer to fall, temperatures will be on the rise. Monday morning will be chilly, but temperatures should reach 65-70 during the afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. Monday night will be clear and brisk with lows in the 40s.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and milder. Temperatures will likely 70-75 on the first day of the autumn season! There may be a slight chance for a late day shower.
Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 70s.
We will have to keep an eye on Hurricane Teddy. Teddy is expected to become a major hurricane tonight or tomorrow morning, and it will threaten Bermuda by early next week. The GFS model keeps Teddy away from the East Coast of the United States next week. However, the European Model is more alarming. It has Teddy curving toward the northwest, making landfall on the coast of Northern Maine on Tuesday! If that happens, the worst conditions will be felt to the north and east of Connecticut, but we could still experience gusty winds and showers. Something we’ll have to watch closely!
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
