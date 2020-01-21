THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It is going to be another cold night. The combination of a mainly clear sky, light winds, and snow cover will allow temperatures to drop into the single digits and teens by morning.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…
High pressure is here and it will remain in place for the rest of this week. That is great news for us! That means the quiet weather will last through Friday. Plus, the wind will remain light and temperatures will be on the rise. They’ll soon go from below normal to well above!
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a bit milder with highs 35-40. Tomorrow night will be clear, calm and cold with lows 15-20.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and quite pleasant for late January. Highs will be in the 40s! The normal, or average, high for January 23rd is 34 degrees. Thursday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the upper teens and 20s.
Friday will feature similar weather conditions. Highs will be in the 40s, but we may see an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon.
A WEEKEND STORM…
After a quiet stretch, the next storm will arrive this weekend, and it could be a long duration storm. According to the GFS model, precipitation will begin by Saturday morning. However, the European Model is slower, and precipitation could hold off until Saturday afternoon. Precipitation may not end until Sunday afternoon or Sunday night. While the models differ when it comes to timing, there are some similarities. Both models are forecasting a storm that will bring snow, rain, and a wintry mix to the state. At this point, an all snow event seems unlikely with a storm track too close to the coast of New England. However, after a period of rain or a wintry mix, precipitation could change to all snow in many areas especially late Saturday night and Sunday morning. That’s when the storm will begin to draw colder air in aloft.
It is still too early to forecast snowfall totals. However, there is the potential for a significant snowfall over interior portions of the state, especially in Northern and Western Connecticut. Snowfall totals will likely be greatly reduced by rain or a wintry mix in Southeastern Connecticut.
The storm is still 4 days away and many things could change. We will certainly keep you updated as new information comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center. We have issued and Early Warning Weather Alert for Saturday and Sunday since the storm does have the potential to impact travel over interior portions of the state.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The storm should be over by late Sunday or Sunday night. Therefore, we’ll be in much better shape by Monday. We are expecting partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonably cold temperatures with highs in the 30s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the 30s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
OUR RECENT SNOWFALL…
We had a manageable snowfall over the weekend. A sampling of snow totals from this storm shows 2-6” of snow fell: 6” in Torrington, 5” in Danielson, 4” in Mansfield Center, 3.5” in Tolland, Falls Village, and Staffordville, 3” in Higganum, and 2.5” in New London.
RECORD WARMTH THE WEEKEND OF 1/11 AND 1/12…
New records were set for Saturday, January 11th: The high for the Hartford Area was 68° (previously 60° form 1983), for Bridgeport the high was 59° (surpassing 56° from 1975). Then, records for Sunday, January 12th were shattered: The high for Hartford was 70, (previously 60° from 2018). In Bridgeport, the high reached 69° (breaking the old record from 2018 of 53° by 16°).
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.