THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After only reaching the low to mid-70s across CT Monday, they’ll drop quickly back into the 60s after sunset. Overnight, under a mainly clearly sky, the mercury should bottom out in the low to mid-50s by daybreak. That a tad cool for this time of year, as the average low is 57.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
If you’ve enjoyed our recent stretch of dry weather, you’re in luck as we’ll see many more days of bright, dry weather. What will change, is the temperature as we anticipate a warming trend through the end of the week, and into the weekend.
For tomorrow, expect a partly to mostly sunny sky with temperatures a couple of degrees milder than today (mid to upper 70s for highs). Fortunately, the humidity will remain low. Wednesday, highs should exceed 80 inland (cooler at the coast). As we head through the latter half of the week, the humidity will start to creep up a bit. It won’t be unbearable Thursday but will become more noticeable Friday. By Friday, high temperatures inland could reach the mid to upper 80s (with enough sunshine, 90 is possible); while they’ll be cooler along the immediate shoreline.
Any wet weather with a disturbance spinning over the Mid-Atlantic states will be suppressed to our south, as high pressure will dominate over New England.
THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
When it comes to the weekend, it will be humid with temperatures between 85 and 90 both days. These temperatures are very fitting, as the summer season officially kicks off on the 20th, at 5:44pm with the solstice. Also, Saturday and Sunday, an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
